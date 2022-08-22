Punjab Kings Likely To Part Ways With Anil Kumble, Drop Mayank Agarwal As Captain: Report

The Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings are all set for yet another overhaul ahead of the upcoming season. According to InsideSport, Punjab Kings are planning to replace Mayank Agarwal as captain of the team due to the side's poor performance in the previous edition of the cash-rich league. The Mohali-based team reportedly wants Agarwal to focus on his batting as they feel he will be a crucial player for them with the bat.

Punjab Kings have set their eyes on England opener Jonny Bairstow to lead the team in the upcoming season. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are also looking to drop Anil Kumble as head coach of the team due to the side's substandard performance in the last three seasons. Reports suggest that the franchise is in touch with Trevor Bayliss and Eoin Morgan to replace Kumble as head coach.

"No Mayank is not in plans to lead. He will need to focus on batting. He will be a crucial player for us. As for Anil, we are discussing a few options but nothing has materialised yet. We have time left. We will take a call at the right time," a Punjab Kings official told InsideSport.

Mayank Agarwal's stats

Mayank Agarwal was named the captain of Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2022 after KL Rahul left the team to join Lucknow Super Giants. As per reports, Agarwal was not the initial choice to replace Rahul as captain but was given the responsibility considering his age. Shikhar Dhawan was the popular choice to replace Rahul as captain but was not considered due to the age factor.

Agarwal had one of the worst IPL seasons with the bat this year as he scored just 196 runs in 13 matches at an average of 16.33 and with a strike rate of 122.50. Agarwal was dismissed five times in 12 innings for single-digit scores. He scored just one half-century in IPL 2022. Punjab Kings finished sixth on the points table with seven wins and as many losses in the 14 games that the side played in IPL 2022.

Image: BCCI