Punjab Kings Pledges To Provide Oxygen Concentrators To Fight COVID-19 In India

Punjab Kings might be struggling in the ongoing edition of the IPL 2021 as they currently occupy the sixth spot with just two wins from the six games that they have played so far and four points in their tally. However, they have come forward for a noble cause by deciding to lend a helping hand to India as the country continues to battle the second wave of COVID-19.

PBKS pledges to provide oxygen concentrators

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the runners-up of the 2014 edition wrote that in order to help the fight against COVID-19 in India, they have pledged to provide oxygen concentrators with the help of Round Table India which is an organization of non-political and non-sectarian young men between the age group of 18 and 40. Meanwhile, the Punjab-based franchise has also requested one and all to join in and help in whatever way possible.

To help the fight against #COVID19 in India, #PBKS has pledged to provide oxygen concentrators with the help of @roundtableindia! We also request everyone to join in and help in whatever way possible because together, we can! #SaddaPunjab #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/sZs5B1NDij — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 30, 2021

Even the cricket fans saluted PBKS for giving utmost importance to the current situation in the country. Here's what they had to say.

Everyone should stand together in difficult times, Great Efforts by PBKS. — Gurvir Singh (@GurvirSingh_) April 30, 2021

While they have been lauded for doing a thankless job off the field, the Punjab Kings have a lot of work to do on the cricket field in order to bring their campaign back on track. The KL Rahul-led side will next be seen in action against an in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Can PBKS get back to winning ways?

Punjab Kings have had a mixed tournament so far and their performances have been extremely inconsistent. On the contrary, the highlight of RCB's IPL 2021 campaign has been their remarkable consistency. Virat Kohli's men are placed third on the IPL 2021 points table with five wins and a solitary loss. Punjab faced a five-wicket defeat in their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders and they will be looking to get back to winning ways by coming up with an improved performance in Friday's fixture. On the other hand, RCB secured a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals. Both sides boast of having a star-studded line-up.

COVID-19 cases in India

On Friday, India reported 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases, 3498 deaths, and 2,97,540 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

Here are the numbers in detail:

Total cases: 1,87,62,976

Total recoveries: 1,53,84,418

Death toll: 2,08,330

Active cases: 31,70,228

Total vaccination: 15,22,45,179

(Image Courtesy: @PunjabKingsIPL)