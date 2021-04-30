Last Updated:

Punjab Kings Pledges To Provide Oxygen Concentrators To Fight COVID-19 In India

2014 IPL finalists Punjab Kings have come forward for a noble cause by pledging to provide oxygen concentrators to help India battle the second wave of COVID-19

Written By
Karthik Nair
(Image Courtesy: @PunjabKingsIPL)

(Image Courtesy: @PunjabKingsIPL)


Punjab Kings might be struggling in the ongoing edition of the IPL 2021  as they currently occupy the sixth spot with just two wins from the six games that they have played so far and four points in their tally. However, they have come forward for a noble cause by deciding to lend a helping hand to India as the country continues to battle the second wave of COVID-19.

PBKS pledges to provide oxygen concentrators

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the runners-up of the 2014 edition wrote that in order to help the fight against COVID-19 in India, they have pledged to provide oxygen concentrators with the help of Round Table India which is an organization of non-political and non-sectarian young men between the age group of 18 and 40. Meanwhile, the Punjab-based franchise has also requested one and all to join in and help in whatever way possible. 

Even the cricket fans saluted PBKS for giving utmost importance to the current situation in the country. Here's what they had to say. 

READ | Deepak Chahar bowls yorker to critic who urged him not to play against Punjab Kings

While they have been lauded for doing a thankless job off the field, the Punjab Kings have a lot of work to do on the cricket field in order to bring their campaign back on track. The KL Rahul-led side will next be seen in action against an in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. 

READ | Sanjay Manjrekar gives tactical advice to Punjab Kings think-tank post Delhi loss

Can PBKS get back to winning ways? 

Punjab Kings have had a mixed tournament so far and their performances have been extremely inconsistent.  On the contrary, the highlight of RCB's IPL 2021 campaign has been their remarkable consistency. Virat Kohli's men are placed third on the IPL 2021 points table with five wins and a solitary loss. Punjab faced a five-wicket defeat in their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders and they will be looking to get back to winning ways by coming up with an improved performance in Friday's fixture. On the other hand, RCB secured a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals. Both sides boast of having a star-studded line-up.

READ | PBKS vs SRH Dream11 team: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad prediction, team news

COVID-19 cases in India 

On Friday, India reported 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases, 3498 deaths, and 2,97,540 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

Here are the numbers in detail:

Total cases: 1,87,62,976

Total recoveries: 1,53,84,418

Death toll: 2,08,330

Active cases: 31,70,228

Total vaccination: 15,22,45,179

(Image Courtesy: @PunjabKingsIPL)

READ | Punjab Kings snap three-match losing streak; crush Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND