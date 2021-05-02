Punjab Kings Skipper KL Rahul Diagnosed With Acute Appendicitis, Will Remain Out Of Action

In a huge blow to the Punjab Kings, skipper KL Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis and will remain out of action for the upcoming few games. Taking to Twitter, the franchise informed that captain KL Rahul will undergo a surgery and has already been admitted to the hospital. The blow comes at a time when Punjab have found their mojo and returned to winning ways.

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul to remain out of IPL 2021

The franchise has won three out of the seven games so far and holds the fifth position on the IPL 2021 points table. While it is yet to be clarified whether the Punjab skipper will join the squad after a while or not, a surgery should virtually rule him out of the entire IPL 2021 seaon.