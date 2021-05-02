Punjab Kings Skipper KL Rahul Diagnosed With Acute Appendicitis, Will Remain Out Of Action

Quick links:
Credits: www.iplt20.com
In a huge blow to the Punjab Kings, skipper KL Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis and will remain out of action for the upcoming few games. Taking to Twitter, the franchise informed that captain KL Rahul will undergo a surgery and has already been admitted to the hospital. The blow comes at a time when Punjab have found their mojo and returned to winning ways.
The franchise has won three out of the seven games so far and holds the fifth position on the IPL 2021 points table. While it is yet to be clarified whether the Punjab skipper will join the squad after a while or not, a surgery should virtually rule him out of the entire IPL 2021 seaon.
"KL Rahul complained of a severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis," the franchise said in a statement on Sunday evening.
Praying for KL Rahul’s health and speedy recovery ðŸ™â¤ï¸#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/q81OtUz297— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 2, 2021
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.