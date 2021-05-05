Punjab Kings Team 2021 Owner Ness Wadia Takes Dig At Adam Zampa For Bio-bubble Comments

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) was indefinitely suspended after multiple positive COVID-19 cases were reported across teams in a span of two days. The 'IPL 2021 suspended' news was confirmed by IPL chairman Brijesh Patel, who said the decision was taken for the safety of all stakeholders. Patel's statement in the IPL latest news echoed that of Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary.

IPL latest news: Punjab Kings team 2021 co-owner Ness Wadia opens up on 'IPL 2021 suspended' decision

The decision to suspend the competition was made after Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals spinner tested positive for the ungodly virus on Tuesday. The reports of Saha and Mishra tests cane a day after KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, as well as, CSK team 2021 CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and a bus cleaner tested positive for COVID-19.

Moreover, some members of the ground staff at the Arun Jaitley Stadium had also tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, considering the safety of everyone involved with the league, Sourav Ganguly led BCCI decided to suspend the tournament for the time being.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

Opening up on BCCI's decision to suspend IPL 2021, Punjab Kings team 2021 co-owner, Ness Wadia, while speaking to PTI, said that the BCCI has taken the best decision considering the circumstances as a lot of people are suffering in India. He further said that due diligence was done before the IPL but no one is perfect. According to Wadia, the right call was taken to hold it in India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 but it is just unfortunate that the situation deteriorated so quickly.

Wadia reckoned that if the ground staff wasn’t part of the whole bubble then that needs to be fixed. He added that cutting down the venues also need to be considered forward to reduce the risk. The 49-year old stated that holding the IPL 2021 outside India wouldn't have made any difference. According to Wadia, everyone tried their best, sometimes it works sometimes it doesn’t.

Wadia also opened up RCB spinner Adam Zampa's criticism of India's bio-secure bubble. He commended Indian players for playing non-stop in bubbles and not complaining unlike some of the foreign players. Wadia reiterated that with due respect to the international cricketers including Zampa, the situation was very different a month ago and they should study the fact that cases were very less when the IPL 2021 started before commenting on it.

