Punjab skipper KL Rahul scored fastest IPL half-century on this day in 2018

On this day in 2018, India’s star batsman KL Rahul hit the fastest fifty in IPL history, reaching his half-century off just 14 deliveries. Rahul, who now captains Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was just the wicketkeeper-batsman when he achieved the feat for his team in Mohali. The Karnataka cricketer smashed a total of 10 boundaries in the game, including four sixes and six fours, before he eventually got out after making 51 off just 16 balls at a mind-boggling strike rate of 318.75.

KL Rahul was playing against Gautam Gambhir’s Delhi when he took the field as an opener with Mayank Agarwal on the other side. Rahul faced New Zealand’s Trent Boult in the very first over and missed a couple of deliveries before an edge that went for a six gave him the confidence. The Punjab player then went on to hit two back-to-back boundaries in the next three deliveries. The destruction occurred in the next over when spinner Amit Mishra came to bowl. Rahul smashed 24 runs off the over and reached his fifty off just 14 deliveries, breaking the previous record of Kolkata players Yusuf Pathan and Sunil Narine.

Here are other fastest fifties in IPL

Earlier, Yusuf Pathan and Sunil Narine held the title for scoring the fastest half-centuries in the Indian Premier League. Both reached their fifty off just 15 balls, one more than KL Rahul. Chennai batsman Suresh Raina had scored a fifty off just 16 balls in 2014 against Punjab, while Chris Gayle, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Adam Gilchrist, Chris Morris, all hold the record for scoring IPL fifties off 17 balls.

As far as the IPL 2021 is concerned, KL Rahul will be hoping to carry on his good form from the previous season, but more importantly, he would like to see his team qualify for the playoffs. The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Punjab will play against Rajasthan Royals in their first game on April 12 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

(Image Credit: PTI)

