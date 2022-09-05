Punjab Sports Minister Speaks To Arshdeep Singh’s Family, Makes Promise Amid Pak Trolling

Punjab's Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer spoke to Arshdeep Singh's family amid the shameful Pak trolling of the cricketer over a dropped catch during the Asia Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday. Hayer extended his support to Arshdeep's family, saying that the entire country is backing the youngster regardless of what happened in the match. Hayer also assured Arshdeep's family that whenever the 23-year-old will land in India, he will accompany them to receive him at the airport.

Arshdeep dropped a catch in the penultimate over of the game off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling. Asif Ali was the batter who received a second chance after Arshdeep dropped the sitter. Asif smashed a six and a four in the same over to rub salt on Arshdeep's wounds and take Pakistan closer to the target. However, Arshdeep came back to dismiss Asif in the final over but the damage was already done as Pakistan went on to win the game by 5 wickets with one ball to spare.

Pakistan's hand in Arshdeep's trolling?

Despite the fact that he bowled a very tight last over and even took Ali's scalp, he faced 'Khalistan' slurs on social media with a concerted attempt to blame him for India's defeat. Most of the trolling came from the neighbouring country of Pakistan, which openly supports the Khalistani movement as part of its anti-India propaganda. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has urged the Indian government to take action against the propaganda allegedly unleashed by Pakistani agencies.

India vs Pakistan

Bhuvneshwar Kumar leaked 19 runs in the 19th over leaving Arshdeep with 7 runs to defend in the final over. Although Arshdeep conceded a boundary off the second ball, the youngster kept his nerves and bowled a couple of dot balls. He even dismissed Asif Ali with a brilliant yorker. Unfortunately, Iftikhar Ahmed got the team over the line off the penultimate delivery of the game.

Arshdeep conceded 27 runs in 3.5 overs and took the wicket of Asif. Coming to the performance of other bowlers Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar, and Hardik Pandya claimed a wicket each for India, however, no one was able to create a major impact with the ball. Chahal had an off day with the ball as he conceded 43 runs in four overs.

Batting first, India scored 181/7 in 20 overs courtesy of a half-century from Virat Kohli. Pakistan chased down the target in 19.5 overs to win the match by 5 wickets. Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz played a crucial role with the bat for Pakistan before Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah completed the run chase.

Image: AP/MeetHayer/FB