PUW Vs BLP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Punjab Warriors are all set to face Black Panthers in Match 96 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The PUW vs BLP match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Friday, March 5, 2021. Here is our PUW vs BLP Dream11 prediction, PUW vs BLP Dream11 team and PUW vs BLP playing 11. The PUW vs BLP live streaming will be available on FanCode.

PUW vs BLP Dream11 prediction: PUW vs BLP match preview

This contest is between two sides who are currently at the bottom of the Group D points table. In the last five matches, the Warriors team have registered just a solitary win and lost four consecutive matches. The upcoming match versus Black Panthers provides them with an opportunity to end their losing run.

For Black Panthers, this has been a season to forget with the record being the only team in the tournament who are yet to taste their first win in the tournament. They have lost all the matches till date and looks very unlikely to win a single match this season on basis of their current form. However, the match versus Warriors provides them with yet another opportunity to open their account.It remains to be seen if the Panthers can upset Warriors, who are also eying for their second win.

PUW vs BLP live prediction: Squad details for PUW vs BLP Dream11 team

PUW: Gagandeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Tejpal Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Yuvrajpal Singh, Mohsin Ali, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Hardeep Singh Sr, Harjot Singh, Muhammad Rizwan Chhina, Kuldeep Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Palwinder Singh, Jaspal Singh, Awais Raza, Sarabjit Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Rishabh, Jagjeet Singh, Sharma Manish

BLP: Daljit Singh, Puneet Shrimali, Ajay Rawat, Amandeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Jagjit Singh, Akram Ali, Harpreet Singh, Sourav Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Shukbir Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Amarjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Balwinder Singh, Amanjot Singh

PUW vs BLP match prediction: Top picks for PUW vs BLP playing 11

Tejpal Singh

Mohsin Ali

Puneet Shrimali

Akram Ali

PUW vs BLP Dream11 live: PUW vs BLP Dream11 team

PUW vs BLP live: PUW vs BLP match prediction

As per our PUW vs BLP Dream11 prediction, PUW will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PUW vs BLP match prediction and PUW vs BLP playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PUW vs BLP Dream11 team and PUW vs BLP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

