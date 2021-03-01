PUW Vs BSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Punjab Warriors will face Badalona Shaheen in Match 76 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The PUW vs BSH match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Monday, March 1, 2021. Here is our PUW vs BSH Dream11 prediction, PUW vs BSH Dream11 team and PUW vs BSH playing 11. The PUW vs BSH live streaming will take place on FanCode.

PUW vs BSH Dream11 prediction: PUW vs BSH match preview

Punjab Warriors are having a good tournament so far, winning 2 out of 4 matches played. Currently, Warriors are placed at the fourth position on the Group D points table and will look to move up the leaderboard by winning all their matches which will be played today.

This will be the third match of the day for Badalona Shaheen, who have played 2 matches this season. After losing to Falco by 34 runs in their first match of the tournament, they bounced back to defeat Hawks by 7 wickets in their second match. Shaheen will be hoping to carry on their newly-found momentum and make a move on the points table. This should be a good contest to watch between these two sides.

PUW vs BSH live prediction: Squad details for PUW vs BSH Dream11 team

PUW: Yuvrajpal Singh, Tejpal Singh, Gagandeep Singh (c), Mohsin Ali, Usama Tariq, Hardeep Singh Jr, Jagdeep Singh, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Hardeep Singh Sr, Charanjeet Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Jaspal Singh, Rishabh, Harjot Singh-I, Muhammad Rizwan, Kuldeep Singh, Palwinder Singh, Awais Raza, Sarabjit Singh, Umair Raja, Jagjeet Singh, Sharma Manish

BSH: Bilawal Khan, Mustafa Saleem, Sajawal Khan, Suleman Hassan, Badar Iqbal, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Shafeer Mohammad, Umair Javed, Adeel Abbas, Hamza Ali, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Babar Khan (WK), Dilawar Khan (C & WK), Sarmad Ali (WK) and Qasim Hussain.

PUW vs BSH match prediction: Top picks for PUW vs BSH playing 11

Tejpal Singh

Gagandeep Singh

Malik Sami Ur Rehman

Malik Mati Ur Rehman

PUW vs BSH Dream11 live: PUW vs BSH Dream11 team

PUW vs BSH live: PUW vs BSH match prediction

As per our PUW vs BSH Dream11 prediction, PUW will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PUW vs BSH match prediction and PUW vs BSH playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PUW vs BSH Dream11 team and PUW vs BSH Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

