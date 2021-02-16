PUW Vs FAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Punjab Warriors will take on Falco in the 31st match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, February 16 at 1:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our PUW vs FAL Dream11 prediction, probable PUW vs FAL playing 11 and PUW vs FAL Dream11 team.

PUW vs FAL Dream11 prediction: PUW vs FAL match preview

This is the first match of Group D and so it will be interesting to see as to who will emerge victorious. Punjab Warriors was formed only last year and will be making their debut in the ECS competition. They will have their task cut out as they face the experienced Falco CC side in their opening match. The Warriors will hope to make a winning debut in this tournament.

Falco is a very experienced outfit and is one of the tournament's successful teams. They have won the T20 championship thrice and finished as runners-up at the European Cricket Series Barcelona in October 2020. They will be hoping to put that disappointment behind and focus on winning the title this time around. This should be a good contest to watch.

PUW vs FAL Dream11 prediction: Squad details for PUW vs FAL Dream11 team

PUW: Gagandeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Tejpal Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Yuvrajpal Singh, Mohsin Ali, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Hardeep Singh Sr, Harjot Singh. Muhammad Rizwan Chhina, Kuldeep Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Palwinder Singh, Jaspal Singh, Awais Raza, Sarabjit Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Rishabh, Jagjeet Singh, Manish Sharma.

FAL: Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullah, Nadeem Shahzad, Khawar Javed, Awais Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shehzad Umar, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Yaseen, Ijaz Ahmad, Naeem Hussain Shah, Javed Akram, Babar Zaheer, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Sheraz, Azmat Cheema, Moazzam Rasul, Hamad Javed, Gorav Kumar, Waqas Miraj, Abid Shahzad, Zeeshan Raza

PUW vs FAL live: Top picks for PUW vs FAL Dream11 team

Gagandeep Singh

Mohsin Ali

Rehman Ullah

Adeel Sarwar

PUW vs FAL playing 11: PUW vs FAL Dream11 team

PUW vs FAL live: PUW vs FAL match prediction

As per our prediction, FAL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PUW vs FAL match prediction and PUW vs FAL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PUW vs FAL Dream11 team and PUW vs FAL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

