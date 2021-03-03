PUW Vs HAW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Punjab Warriors is all set to take on Hawks in Match 88 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The PUW vs HAW live match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Here is our PUW vs HAW Dream11 prediction, PUW vs HAW Dream11 team and PUW vs HAW playing 11. The PUW vs HAW live streaming will take place on FanCode.

Also Read: Tim Paine And Co. Set To NOT Qualify For ICC WTC 2021 Final Even If England Beat India

PUW vs HAW Dream11 prediction: PUW vs HAW match preview

This is the second match of the day for Punjab Warriors who face Falco in their first match of the day. The Warriors are currently on a two match losing streak and will look to put an end to it by winning both matches of the day. Currently, they are in fifth place in Group D with 4 points and will look to move up the table by winning the match.

Meanwhile, Hawks are just one place above Punjab in the fourth spot on the points table with 6 points. They also stand a chance to move up on the points table and stay in contention for a place in the knockouts, and in order to do that, they will have to win all their today's matches. The last time these two sides faced each other, the Hawks lost to the Warriors and will be looking to settle the score by winning this contest.

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma Betters Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav For MASSIVE Indian Batting Feat

PUW vs HAW live prediction: Squad details for PUW vs HAW Dream11 team

PUW: Yuvrajpal Singh, Tejpal Singh, Gagandeep Singh (c), Mohsin Ali, Usama Tariq, Hardeep Singh Jr, Jagdeep Singh, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Hardeep Singh Sr, Charanjeet Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Jaspal Singh, Rishabh, Harjot Singh-I, Muhammad Rizwan, Kuldeep Singh, Palwinder Singh, Awais Raza, Sarabjit Singh, Umair Raja, Jagjeet Singh, Sharma Manish.

HAW: Aamir Javid, Khurram Shahzad, Kamraan Zia (c&wk), Muhammad Sohail, Umar Latif, Faisal Aslam, Muhammad Sanaullah, Waheed Elahi, InzamamGulfam, Muhammad Shahbaz, Shakil Ahmed, Mahummad Hanzala, Hamza Beer, Mirza Imtiaz Ashgar, Zain Ul Abiddin, Zafar Farhan, Abdul Haseeb, Muhammad Bilal, Naqash Ahmed, Qamar Razaq, Umair Muhammad, Hassan Mujtaba.

Also Read: David Warner Discloses Massive Career Regret And It Involves The Indian Cricket Team

PUW vs HAW match prediction: Top picks for PUW vs HAW playing 11

Tejpal Singh

Mohsin Ali

Umar Latif

Muhammad Shahbaz

Also Read: Lalit Modi Slammed By Fans After Echoing Dale Steyn's Anti-IPL Views In Viral 2018 Tweet

PUW vs HAW Dream11 live: PUW vs HAW Dream11 team

PUW vs HAW live: PUW vs HAW match prediction

As per our PUW vs HAW Dream11 prediction, HAW will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PUW vs HAW match prediction and PUW vs HAW playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PUW vs HAW Dream11 team and PUW vs HAW Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.