Last Updated:

'Puzzled' Rohit Sharma Reacts To 'World War 3' Announcement In Middle Of Press Conference

Rohit Sharma addressed the media ahead of the 1st T20I via zoom an announcement for World War 3 began, which took the Indian captain by surprise.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Rohit Sharma

Image: BCCI/ Twitter


India won the opening T20I match against West Indies by a comfortable six-wicket margin to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Rohit Sharma and co had already whitewashed West Indies in the ODI series and will look to do the same in the T20I series as well.  However, ahead of the opening India vs West Indies T20I cricket match, a bizarre incident happened with Rohit Sharma while he was addressing media before the 1st T20I.

Rohit Sharma press conference interrupted by 'World War 3' announcement

As Rohit Sharma addressed the media ahead of the 1st T20I via zoom an announcement for 'World War 3' began, which took the Indian captain by surprise. The episode happened as a result of some media personnel forgetting to turn off their microphone, midway through Rohit Sharma's press conference. During the press conference, the Indian skipper was speaking about the ground conditions of the match, when he stopped suddenly after a voice announcement of, “Third World War ka countdown aa gaya."

Rohit Sharma defends Virat Kohli's form

Virat Kohli is going through a poor form with the bat currently as he has failed to make big scores. While media has been crticising the former skipper despite the poor form, Rohit Sharma has backed the former skipper to come good. According to a PTI Rohit Sharma said "I think it starts from you guys. If you guys can keep quiet for a while, everything will be alright. If talking from your side stops, everything will be taken care of. He is in a very good space and he has been part of the international team for more than a decade. He has spent so much time in international cricket that he knows how to handle pressure situations. So I think everything starts from you guys. If you guys can keep it quiet for a bit everything will fall in place," 

READ | IND vs WI: Virat Kohli battles with Rohit Sharma for one of the biggest T20I records

Virat Kohli made way for Rohit Sharma to take the reign of the national team after stepping down from the T20 Captaincy after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup. While Kohli wanted to continue leading India in ODI's he was sacked from the role with Rohit Sharma given a full-time role as the skipper in the white-ball format.

READ | IND vs WI 1st T20I: Injury scare for Team India after Deepak Chahar, Venkatesh Iyer hit on the hand
READ | IND vs WI: Virat Kohli convinces Rohit Sharma to take DRS yet again, but goes unsuccessful
READ | Rohit Sharma shuts down questions on ex-skipper Virat Kohli's form; 'If you guys can...'
Tags: Rohit Sharma, India, West Indies
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com