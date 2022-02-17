'Puzzled' Rohit Sharma Reacts To 'World War 3' Announcement In Middle Of Press Conference

India won the opening T20I match against West Indies by a comfortable six-wicket margin to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Rohit Sharma and co had already whitewashed West Indies in the ODI series and will look to do the same in the T20I series as well. However, ahead of the opening India vs West Indies T20I cricket match, a bizarre incident happened with Rohit Sharma while he was addressing media before the 1st T20I.

Rohit Sharma press conference interrupted by 'World War 3' announcement

As Rohit Sharma addressed the media ahead of the 1st T20I via zoom an announcement for 'World War 3' began, which took the Indian captain by surprise. The episode happened as a result of some media personnel forgetting to turn off their microphone, midway through Rohit Sharma's press conference. During the press conference, the Indian skipper was speaking about the ground conditions of the match, when he stopped suddenly after a voice announcement of, “Third World War ka countdown aa gaya."

Watch THIS



Beach main 3rd World War Aa gaya 😂 pic.twitter.com/3ZUv5OSnxv — M͎O͎H͎I͎T͎ Sнᴜᴋʟᴀ (@MohitShukla1030) February 15, 2022

Rohit Sharma defends Virat Kohli's form

Virat Kohli is going through a poor form with the bat currently as he has failed to make big scores. While media has been crticising the former skipper despite the poor form, Rohit Sharma has backed the former skipper to come good. According to a PTI Rohit Sharma said "I think it starts from you guys. If you guys can keep quiet for a while, everything will be alright. If talking from your side stops, everything will be taken care of. He is in a very good space and he has been part of the international team for more than a decade. He has spent so much time in international cricket that he knows how to handle pressure situations. So I think everything starts from you guys. If you guys can keep it quiet for a bit everything will fall in place,"

Virat Kohli made way for Rohit Sharma to take the reign of the national team after stepping down from the T20 Captaincy after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup. While Kohli wanted to continue leading India in ODI's he was sacked from the role with Rohit Sharma given a full-time role as the skipper in the white-ball format.