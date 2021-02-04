QAL Vs DB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League Match Preview

The Qalandars are set to face the Delhi Bulls in the upcoming match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Thursday, February 4 at 7:45 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our QAL vs DB Dream11 prediction, probable QAL vs DB playing 11 and QAL vs DB Dream11 team.

Also Read: Chris Gayle Plays A Whirlwind Knock In T10 League, Scores A 12-ball Half-century

QAL vs DB Dream11 prediction: QAL vs DB Dream11 preview

The Qalandars are currently the only unbeaten team in the Super League stage and they will look to continue their fine run when they face the Delhi Bulls in the upcoming match. They played their previous match versus the Bangla Tigers which they won by 7 runs. Sohail Akhtar has been in fantastic form for the side with the bat scoring 200 runs so far in the tournament and he will look to continue his fine run.

The Bulls on the other hand are third on the points table and will look to regain the second spot by winning the upcoming match. They destroyed the Pune Devils in their previous match by 8 wickets and will look to carry on their good form versus table-toppers Qalanders in the upcoming match. For the Bulls, Evin Lewis has been in brutal form scoring 148 runs in 5 matches and will look to carry on his devastating form versus the Qalandars in the upcoming match. This match should be a cracker of a contest.

Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane Reveals How Virat Kohli Keeps Him On His Toes As Vice-captain

QAL vs DB Dream11 prediction: Probable QAL vs DB playing 11

QAL: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, Shahid Afridi, Chris Jordan, Sultan Ahmed, Sohail Tanvir, Danyal Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid

DB: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Nabi, Tom Abell, Ravi Bopara, Dwayne Bravo (c), Shiraz Ahmed, Ali Khan, Amad Butt, Fidel Edwards

Also Read: IPL 2021: MS Dhoni-led CSK Bag Impressive â‚¹75 Cr Worth Title Sponsorship Deal With Skoda

QAL vs DB Dream11 prediction: Top picks for QAL vs DB Dream11 team

Evin Lewis

Sohail Akhtar

Tom Banton

Sherfane Rutherford

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Says India 'stronger When United', Hopes For Fix In Farmer-Centre Deadlock

QAL vs DB match prediction: QAL vs DB Dream11 team

QAL vs DB live: QAL vs DB match prediction

As per our QAL vs DB Dream11 prediction, QAL should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The QAL vs DB Dream11 prediction, top picks and QAL vs DB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The QAL vs DB match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Delhi Bulls / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.