QAL Vs DG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League Match Preview

Qalanders (QAL) and Deccan Gladiators (DG) will collide in the upcoming match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Sunday, January 31 at 10:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our QAL vs DG Dream11 prediction, probable QAL vs DG playing 11 and QAL vs DG Dream11 team.

QAL vs DG Dream11 prediction: QAL vs DG Dream11 preview

Qalanders are currently the unbeaten team in the group after playing jut one match. At the time of writing, they were taking on Team Abu Dhabi in Group B match. Abu Dhabi side batting first finished at 100/5 in 10 overs with Shahid Afridi finishing with figures of 2/16 in 2 overs.

Deccan Gladiators meanwhile have 1 win and 1 loss from the two matches played in the group and are currently in second spot with a chance to qualify for the knockout stage. They won their matche against Team Abu Dhabi while losing to Deccan Gladiators in the first match. They will look to end their campaign with a win over Qalanders in the upcoming match. This match promises to be a great contest between bat and ball.

QAL vs DG Dream11 prediction: Probable QAL vs DG playing 11

QAL: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (c), Asif Ali, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, Shahid Afridi, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Sultan Ahmed, Danyal Ahmed

DG: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Sunil Narine, Cameron Delport, Kieron Pollard (c), Prashant Gupta, Azam Khan, Imtiaz Ahmed, Aaron Summers, Zahoor Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Imran Tahir

QAL vs DG Dream11 prediction: Top picks for QAL vs DG Dream11 team

Shahid Afridi

Tom Banton

Sunil Narine

Kieron Pollard

QAL vs DG match prediction: QAL vs DG Dream11 team

QAL vs DG live: QAL vs DG match prediction

As per our QAL vs DG Dream11 prediction, QAL should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The QAL vs DG Dream11 prediction, top picks and QAL vs DG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The QAL vs DG match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: T10 League / Twitter

