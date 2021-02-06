QAL Vs TAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Playoffs Preview

The Qalandars will battle it out against the Team Abu Dhabi in the 3rd place Play-off of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Saturday, February 6 at 6:45 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our QAL vs TAD Dream11 prediction, top picks for QAL vs TAD playing 11, and QAL vs TAD Dream11 team.

QAL vs TAD Dream11 prediction: QAL vs TAD live match preview

Both the teams have been knocked out of the competition after failing to make it to the Final. However, they are scheduled to square off once again on Saturday, as they look to claim the third position in the league. The two teams last met in the Eliminator 1 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, where Team Abu Dhabi registered a crucial victory. However, Team Abu Dhabi also faced a loss in the all-important Eliminator 2 against Northern Warriors. Qalandars fared significantly better during the league stages, but they will be up against Abu Dhabi's star-studded line-up in the forthcoming fixture. With both the participating teams playing to salvage their pride, a high-octane encounter of T10 cricket is on the cards.

QAL vs TAD Dream11 prediction: QAL vs TAD squads

QAL: Shahid Afridi, Fayyaz Ahmed, Sultan Ahmad, Sohail Akhtar, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Khurshid Anwar, Tom Banton, Ben Dunk, Chris Jordan, Maaz Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Samit Patel, Phil Salt, Sohail Tanvir

TAD: Ben Cox, Avishka Fernando, Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Leonardo Julien, Kushal Malla, Chris Morris, Obed McCoy, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hayden Walsh Jnr, Luke Wright, Najibullah Zadran

QAL vs TAD Dream11 prediction: Top picks for QAL vs TAD playing 11

C Gayle

P Stirling

S Akhtar

T Banton

QAL vs TAD match prediction: QAL vs TAD Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: B Duckett

Batsmen: S Akhtar (VC), T Banton, S Khan, C Gayle (C), L Wright

All-rounders: P Stirling, S Afridi

Bowlers: O Mccoy, A Daniyal, T Helm

QAL vs TAD live: QAL vs TAD match prediction

As per our QAL vs TAD Dream11 prediction, Team Abu Dhabi should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The QAL vs TAD Dream11 prediction, top picks and QAL vs TAD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The QAL vs TAD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Qalandars / Twitter

