QAL Vs TAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League Eliminator 1 Preview

The Qalandars will take on are set to face the Team Abu Dhabi in the Eliminator 1 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Friday, February 5 at 7:45 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our QAL vs TAD Dream11 prediction, probable QAL vs TAD playing 11 and QAL vs TAD Dream11 team.

QAL vs TAD Dream11 prediction: QAL vs TAD Dream11 preview

The Qalandars slipped to the third spot on the points table due to net run rate after losing their previous match to Delhi Bulls. The Sohail Akhtar-led side have played some amazing cricket so far in the tournament and their recent loss was just a small blip in their quest to lift the title. They will not be taking Team Abu Dhabi lightly with the opposition boasting of some dangerous players in their ranks.

Team Abu Dhabi finished just below Qalandars on the fourth spot on the points table, however, the upcoming match provides a completely different challenge as this will be an elimination match and the loser will not get a second chance of having a shot at the title. The task will not be easy for Men in Yellow but they will not make things easy for Qalandars either. This match should be a cracker of a contest.

QAL vs TAD Dream11 prediction: Probable QAL vs TAD playing 11

QAL: Sharjeel Khan, Tom Banton, Sohail Akhtar (c), Ben Dunk , Danyal Ahmed, Chris Jordan,Ali Khan, Samit Patel, Tanvir, Sultan Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid

TAD: Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Joe Clarke, Luke Wright (c), Ben Duckett (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Rohan Mustafa, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tom Helm

QAL vs TAD Dream11 prediction: Top picks for QAL vs TAD Dream11 team

Sohail Akhtar

Chris Jordan

Chris Gayle

Obed McCoy

QAL vs TAD match prediction: QAL vs TAD Dream11 team

QAL vs TAD live: QAL vs TAD match prediction

As per our QAL vs TAD Dream11 prediction, QAL should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The QAL vs TAD Dream11 prediction, top picks and QAL vs TAD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The QAL vs TAD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Qalandars / Twitter

