QAT Vs UGA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Qatar will take on Uganda in the 1st T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday, February 12. The match will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. The game will commence at 8:30 PM (IST).

Qatar and Uganda will meet in a three-match T20I series in Doha. Qatar will look to build on their T20I series success when they took on Jersey in three T20Is in October 2019 and whitewashed them 3-0. Uganda have not played T20I cricket since a rain-affected World Cup qualifier in May last year. They will look to get back to their best form after in this fixture. Both the teams will look to win the series. Qatar are the ultimate favourites but Uganda cannot be taken lightly as they have some match-winners in their squad. Let's have a look at the squads, team details and Dream11 prediction.

QAT vs UGA Squads

QAT vs UGA Dream11: Qatar Squad

Iqbal Hussain (Captain), Imran Ashraf, Zaheer Ibrahim, Kamran Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Saqlain Arshad, Khurram Shahzad, Nouman Sarwar, Mohammed Rizlan, Faisal Javed, Imal Liyanage, Gayan Munaweera, Mohammed Nadeem, Awais Malik

QAT vs UGA Dream11: Uganda Squad

Brian Masaba (Captain), Zephania Arinaitwe, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Arnold Otwani, Kenneth Waiswa, Frank Akankwasa, Henry Ssenyondo, Charles Waiswa, Fred Achelam, Frank Nsubuga, Trevor Bukenya, Richard Agamiire, Saud Islam

QAT vs UGA Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammed Rizlan (Captain)

Batsmen: Faisal Javed Khan, Kamran Khan, Roger Mukasa, Arnold Otwani

Bowlers: Iqbal Hussain, Mohammad Nadeem, Kenneth Waiswa (Vice-captain), Frank Akankwasa

All-Rounders: Saqlain Arshad, Brian Masaba

QAT vs UGA Dream11 Prediction

Qatar start off as favourites to win.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET UGANDA TWITTER