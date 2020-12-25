Quaid E Azam Trophy 2020 CEP Vs SOP Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Central Punjab will take on Southern Punjab in Match 29 of the Quaid e Azam Trophy on Saturday, December 26 at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi. The CEP vs SOP live streaming will commence at 10:30 AM (IST). Here is our CEP vs SOP live scores and other broadcast details ahsead of this crucial match.

Quaid e Azam Trophy: CEP vs SOP match preview

Central Punjab are placed at the fourth place in the points table with three wins, as many losses and draws in nine matches. Their last match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended in a draw. On the other hand, Southern Punjab are currently at the second spot in the points table four wins, three losses and two draws.`Both teams will look to secure a win in this fixture as a win here will significantly boost the side's chances of making it to the final. There are some exciting players in both sides which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

CEP vs SOP pitch report

According to CEP vs SOP pitch report, the surface at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex will be helpful for batters as well as bowlers. The team winning the toss will look to bat first in and post a massive score on the board, which would put the opposition under pressure. On the other hand, the bowlers will also look to make use of conditions and get some early wickets.

CEP vs SOP weather report

Coming to weather, as per AccuWeather, there will be hazy sunshine with the humidity forecast is at 23% with temperatures hovering around 23 degrees Celsius. Fans can enjoy the match with no rain interruption during the entire match.

Quaid e Azam Trophy live in India: CEP vs SOP live streaming details

The Quaid e Azam Trophy CEP vs SOP game will not be televised in India. The CEP vs SOP live streaming will begin at 10:30 AM IST on the PCB's YouTube channel. Fans can keep updated with the CEP vs SOP live scores on the Pakistan Cricket website and social media channels.

CEP vs SOP squads

Central Punjab: Ali Zaryab Asif, Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali (c), Usman Salahuddin, Kamran Akmal (wk), Hasan Ali, Saad Nasim, Waqas Maqsood, Bilal Asif, Ahmed Bashir, Ali Shan, Ehsan Adil, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Qasim Akram, Muhammad Saad.

Southern Punjab: Shan Masood, Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Dilbar Hussain, Imran Rafiq, Maqbool Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Saif Badar, Salman Ali Agha, Umar Siddiq Khan, Umar Khan, Zahid Mehmood, Zeeshan Ashraf

SOURCE: PCB MEDIA/ TWITTER

