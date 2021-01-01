Quaid E Azam Trophy KHP Vs CEP Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Team Updates

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are all set to take on Central Punjab one last time in the final match of the Quaid e Azam Trophy 2020-21. The KHP vs CEP match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST at the National Stadium, Karachi on January 1, 2021. Here are the KHP vs CEP live streaming details, how to watch KHP vs CEP live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Quaid e Azam Trophy Final: KHP vs CEP preview

It will be an intense clash of two heavyweights, as the defending champions, Central Punjab, take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the five-day-long Quaid e Azam Trophy final on New Year's day. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dominated the round-robin from start to end, winning five games, drawing four and losing just the one game against Balochistan. After drawing their last game against Northern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finished as the top side on the table and made it to the final. Despite their heroics, the glory this season belongs undoubtedly to the Central Punjab outfit.

Hasan Ali-led Central Punjab will be looking to cap off what is already one of the greatest comeback stories in cricket, with a final win on the 1st. Considered to be all but out of contention for even a top-four finish, much less the finals, the defending champions put on a display of grit, the likes of which are rarely seen. Having either lost or drawn each one of their first five matches, Central Punjab looked destined for a sixth-place finish. However, a good team effort against Sindh turned Central Punjab's fortunes around and started them off on a historic path to the finals.

Winning four of their last five matches - including a resounding 10-wicket win in the second session of Day 5 against Southern Punjab which gave them a massive 26 points - Central Punjab made it to the finals. They will now hope to carry on this undefeated streak and take the title for the second year in a row. Of the last four matches between the sides, two have ended in draws and two in favour of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Quaid e Azam Trophy Final: KHP vs CEP live streaming details

None of the Quaid e Azam Trophy Final games will be televised in India. However, ardent fans can watch the KHP vs CEP live stream on the PCB's Youtube channel. The KHP vs CEP live scores and updates can be found on the Pakistan Cricket Board's social media accounts and website.

Quaid e Azam Trophy Final: KHP vs CEP pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the National Stadium, Karachi has provided some help for both the batsmen and the bowlers through the tournament. The highest single innings score is 521 by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Most scores have ranged between 250-300. Accuweather predicts dry and sunny conditions for the game.

