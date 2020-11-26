Quaid E Azam Trophy KHP Vs NOR Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northen (Pakistan) will battle it out in Match 15 of the Quaid e Azam Trophy on Thursday, November 26. The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi and will begin at 10:30 AM IST. Here's a look at the KHP vs NOR live streaming details, match preview, where to follow KHP vs NOR live scores, and the pitch and weather report.

Quaid e Azam Trophy live: KHP vs NOR match preview

Having played four matches each, both sides find themselves in the top half of the table. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa occupy the envious second spot with two victories and a draw to their name. They are coming into the contest after a comprehensive win over the table-toppers Southern Punjab. Sajid Khan claimed 10 wickets in their previous fixture and was the pick of the bowlers.

ALSO READ | Rashid Khan Impresses Fans By Playing Helicopter Shot MS Dhoni-style; Watch Video

The Northern team have also had a promising start to their campaign, are placed at the third position on the points table. They have earned two victories so far and have scored equal points as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Their last encounter against Balochistan ended in a draw, and the side will be keen to claim an outright win in their upcoming clash. Regarding the KHP vs NOR prediction, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will have an upper-hand in the fixture based on their recent form.

ALSO READ | New Zealand Vs West Indies 2020 Schedule, Where To Watch, Timings And Squads

Quaid e Azam Trophy live: KHP vs NOR squads

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa squad: Rehan Afridi, Ashfaq Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan, Khalid Usman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Mohsin, Adil Amin, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Sahibzada Farhan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Haris, Ahmed Jamal, Sameen Gul, Imran Khan, Sajid Khan

ALSO READ | Team India & Australia To Pay Homage To Phil Hughes On His 6th Death Anniversary On Nov 27

Northern squad: Nauman Ali, Zeeshan Malik, Ali Sarfaraz, Asif Ali, Faizan Riaz, Farhan Shafiq, Hammad Azam, Jamal Anwar (wk), Nasir Nawaz, Naved Malik, Sadaf Hussain, Salman Irshad, Sarmad Bhatti, Tauseeq Shah, Umar Amin, Waqas Ahmed

KHP vs NOR pitch and weather report

The wicket at Karachi will assist the batsmen initially. They will look to make the most of the conditions in the first two days, as the wicket is likely to slow down on the 3rd and 4th day. Spinners are likely to play a major role in the contest. The captain winning the toss could opt to bat first in an attempt to post an imposing score upfront, which would put the opposition under pressure.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Beats Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar To Top Twitter Engagement Charts For Oct

According to AccuWeather, rain is likely to stay away from the contest, and the conditions will remain sunny throughout the match. Spin bowlers will look to exploit the humid conditions. The temperature on Day1 of the game will hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

KHP vs NOR live streaming details

The Quaid e Azam Trophy matches will not be televised in India. However, the KHP vs NOR live streaming along with the other matches of the tournament will be made available on the Pakistan Cricket Board's official YouTube channel. For KHP vs NOR live scores, one can keep a tab on the social media account of the board.

Image source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.