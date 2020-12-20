Quaid E Azam Trophy NOR Vs BAL Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Northern will battle it out versus Balochistan in Match 25 of the Quaid e Azam Trophy on Sunday, December 20. The match will be played at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi and will begin at 10:30 AM IST. Here's a look at the NOR vs BAL live stream details, match preview, where to follow NOR vs BAL live scores, Quaid e Azam Trophy live pitch and weather report.
NOR certainly have an edge over BAL on the basis of current form and they will start as favourites. NOR are currently second on the points table, while BAL are currently at the bottom of the table. Both these sides faced each other earlier in the tournament and the match ended in a draw. NOR will be challenging for the top spot winning this match, while BAL will be playing to save their season and also to move up the points table. BAL will have to bring their A-game on the table to upset NOR in the upcoming match.
Ninth round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy begins on Sunday— PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) December 19, 2020
More: https://t.co/vztIfx8XIa#QeA20 | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/andqa81FF5
NOR Squad: Nauman Ali, Zeeshan Malik, Ali Sarfaraz, Asif Ali, Faizan Riaz, Farhan Shafiq, Hammad Azam, Jamal Anwar (wk), Nasir Nawaz, Naved Malik, Sadaf Hussain, Salman Irshad, Sarmad Bhatti, Tauseeq Shah, Umar Amin, Waqas Ahmed
BAL Squad: Bismillah Khan, Adnan Akmal, Taimur Ali, Ammad Butt, Sami Aslam, Amad Butt, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Taj Wali, Umaid Asif, Akhtar Shah,Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah.
Speaking about pitch condition, the 22-yard strip is ideal for both batting and bowling. While batsmen will look to score runs, bowlers will look to pick up early wickets. The captain winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on board to give the bowlers a chance to dismantle the opposition.
Coming to the weather, according to Accuweather there is no chance of a rain interruption at the game tomorrow. The temperature during the game will be around 22°C, while humidity will be around 22%. Pacers will look to get some momentum early in the match as the batsmen will really find it easy once they settle on the crease.
The Quaid e Azam Trophy NOR vs BAL game will not be televised in India. The NOR vs BAL live streaming will begin at 10:30 AM IST on the PCB YouTube channel. Fans can keep updated with the NOR vs BAL live scores on the Pakistan Cricket website and social media channels.
Image: PCB media / Twitter
