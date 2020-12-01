Quaid E Azam Trophy SOP Vs NOR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Southern Punjab and Northern (Pakistan) will battle it out in Match 18 of the Quaid e Azam Trophy on Wednesday, December 2. The match will be played at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi and will begin at 10:30 AM IST. Here's a look at the SOP vs NOR live streaming details, match preview, where to follow SOP vs NOR live scores, and the pitch and weather report.

Quaid e Azam Trophy live: SOP vs NOR match preview

Both teams currently occupy the top two positions on the points table and will be looking to pick up full points on offer. The two teams are only separated by net run rate and the team winning this match will control the top spot. When these two sides collided earlier in the tournament, SOP won the match by an innings and 96 runs against NOR and will look to repeat the same performance. NOR will look to settle the scores too and put up a good fight in this contest.

SOP vs NOR squads

SOP squad : Shan Masood, Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Dilbar Hussain, Imran Rafiq, Maqbool Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Saif Badar, Salman Ali Agha, Umar Siddiq Khan, Umar Khan, Zahid Mehmood, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk)

NOR squad: Nauman Ali, Zeeshan Malik, Ali Sarfaraz, Asif Ali, Faizan Riaz, Farhan Shafiq, Hammad Azam, Jamal Anwar (wk), Nasir Nawaz, Naved Malik, Sadaf Hussain, Salman Irshad, Sarmad Bhatti, Tauseeq Shah, Umar Amin, Waqas Ahmed

SOP vs NOR pitch and weather report

Coming to the surface, the pitch will be helpful for batters as well as bowlers. Coming into this match, the team winning the toss will look to bat first in an attempt to post an imposing score upfront, which would put the opposition under pressure. The bowlers too will look to make use of conditions and get some early wickets

Coming to weather, as per Accuweather, there will be hazy sunshine with the humidity forecast is at 40% with temperatures hovering around 24 degrees Celsius. Fans can enjoy the match with no rain interruption during the entire match.

Quaid e Azam Trophy live in India: SOP vs NOR live streaming details

The Quaid e Azam Trophy NOR vs SIN game will not be televised in India. The NOR vs SIN live streaming will begin at 10:30 am IST on the PCB YouTube channel. Fans can keep updated with the NOR vs SIN live scores on the Pakistan Cricket website and social media channels.

Image: PCB media/ Twitter

