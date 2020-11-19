Quaid E Azam Trophy SOP Vs SIN Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Table-toppers Southern Punjab will take on Sindh in Match 11 of the Quaid e Azam Trophy on Friday, November 20. The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi and will begin at 10:30 AM IST. Here's a look at the SOP vs SIN live streaming details, match preview and the pitch and weather report.
Southern Punjab have been in fine form so far in the Quaid e Azam Trophy, having amassed 55 points in three games so far. After dominating wins in their first two games, the table-toppers were brought back to earth by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their last game, falling to a disappointing 75-run defeat. They face off Sindh, who have had an indifferent start to their campaign so far.
After their impressive opening game victory over Central Punjab, Sindh settled for a lucky draw against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, before falling to a 128-run defeat against Northern Pakistan. Southern Punjab are favourites for the clash and are in for a haul in this match.
Statistics confirm this season’s #QeAT20 after three rounds has been more exciting, competitive and result-oriented than the last season despite a challenging Covid-19 situation. #HarHaalMainCricket— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 19, 2020
More ▶️ https://t.co/EmnGQFUFTR pic.twitter.com/gcvAFdr5Vq
The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi is a good batting wicket so one can expect batsmen to make most of the conditions on offer. First innings scores will be crucial for both teams, as the pitch is likely to slow down as the game enters Day 3 and 4. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first as batting in the 4th innings can be really tricky.
According to Accuweather, the game has no threat of rainfall, and one can expect plenty of sunshine over the course of the game. The hot and humid conditions will further slow down the pitch and spinners could be in for a real treat.
The Quaid e Azam Trophy SOP vs SIN game will not be televised in India. The SOP vs SIN live streaming will begin at 10:30 am IST on the PCB's YouTube channel. Fans can keep updated with the SOP vs SIN live scores on the Pakistan Cricket Board website and social media channels.
