‘Quarantined’ Suryakumar Yadav Gets Special Visit From Rohit Sharma & Family; WATCH

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who is now in quarantine in England, had some visitors on his hotel balcony who stopped by to say hello from a safe distance. Yadav, who was called up to the Indian Test squad as a replacement, has been isolated in Nottingham, where India was playing England in its first Test match. Indian opener Rohit Sharma, his wife Ritika Sajdeh, and their daughter Samaira came by to say hello to the Mumbai cricketer as the Indian delegation was heading to London for their second Test.

Rohit, Ritika, and Samaira can be seen waving at Suryakumar Yadav from outside the hotel in a video released on Facebook by Mumbai Indians. Before heading to London for the second Test, the family seemed to have stopped by to say hello to Yadav. Yadav will stay at the Nottingham hotel until he has completed the required isolation period in England. Indian batter Prithvi Shaw is also staying at the same hotel. Both Shaw and Yadav were called in at the last minute to replace Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar in the Test squad.

Shaw and Yadav were included in the Test squad courtesy of their outstanding performances in Sri Lanka last month. The Indian team management in England was really pleased with the performances put up by both the batsmen in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. While Suryakumar scored a total of 124 runs in the three-match series, Shaw provided a good start to India on two occasions - in the first and third ODIs. Yadav's exceptional timing and stroke play earned him his maiden Test call-up.

India vs England 1st Test

The first Test match between India and England ended in a draw as the final day was washed out due to rain. India needed 157 runs on Day 5 to win while England needed nine wickets to turn the game in their favour. India was batting at 52/1 when the play was called off on Day 4. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were on strike and were supposed to assume charge on Day 5 but the game never resumed.

After being bowled out for just 183 runs in their first innings, England batters managed to stage a comeback as they put 303 runs on the board in their second innings. England skipper Joe Root scored an amazing century to help his side cross the 300-run mark and take a lead of 208 runs. India had scored 278 runs in the second innings of the game and had a 95-run lead before going into the third inning.

