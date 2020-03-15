QUE Vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And PSL 2020 Match Details

Defending champions Quetta Gladiators will go up against Karachi Kings in Match No. 30 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Quetta Gladiators have had a miserable season thus far and find themselves at the bottom of the PSL table. They will need a win against Karachi Kings to mathematically remain in the hunt for a playoff spot. Here is our QUE vs KAR Dream11 team, QUE vs KAR Dream11 prediction, QUE vs KAR playing 11, QUE vs KAR match prediction that will bring you the best QUE vs KAR live match results.

QUE vs KAR Dream11 prediction: PSL points table

QUE vs KAR Dream11 prediction: Squads for the QUE vs KAR playing 11

Here are the squads for the QUE vs KAR Dream11 team as well -

QUE vs KAR Dream11 prediction - Quetta Gladiators squad

Shane Watson, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Khurram Manzoor, Sohail Khan, Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal, Jason Roy, Tymal Mills, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Fawad Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Azam Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Zahid Mahmood

QUE vs KAR Dream11 prediction - Karachi Kings squad

Mohammad Amir, Chadwick Walton, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Mitchell McClenaghan, Awais Zia, Babar Azam, Umaid Asif, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Cameron Delport, Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Ali Khan, Umer Khan, Arshad Iqbal

QUE vs KAR live: schedule

Venue: National Stadium in Karachi.

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST

QUE vs KAR Dream11 prediction: QUE vs KAR Dream11 team

Here is the QUE vs KAR Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batsmen: Babar Azam (Captain), Cameron Delport, Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Shane Watson

All-rounders: Imad Wasim (Vice-Captain)

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Hasnain, Tymal Mills

QUE vs KAR Dream11 prediction: QUE vs KAR match prediction

Karachi Kings will start as favourites against Quetta Gladiators on Sunday as per our QUE vs KAR match prediction.

Note: The QUE vs KAR Dream11 prediction are based on our own analysis. The QUE vs KAR Dream11 team does not guarantee any positive results in your games.

