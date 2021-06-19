QUE Vs KAR Dream11: Quetta Vs Karachi Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks

The Quetta Gladiators will take on the Karachi Kings in the 29th match of the Pakistan Super League 2021. The match is set to begin at 6:30 PM IST (4:30 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 19, 2021. Here is our QUE vs KAR Dream11 prediction, team and fantasy top picks.

Pakistan Super League 2021: QUE vs KAR preview

Playing their last group stage game of the PSL 2021, the Lahore Qalandars and the Multan Sultans will go up against each other on Saturday, June 19. Currently in last place on the PSL 2021 table with two wins and seven losses, the Lahore Qalandars have just four points to their name. Coming into this game with one win in their last four games, the team is now firmly out of contention for a spot in the playoffs. However, with a win today, the Gladiators will end Karachi's hopes for a top 4 spot too.

Meanwhile, in second-last place on the table, the Karachi Kings have had a bit of a downturn and find themselves with eight points and a bleak chance of getting into the playoffs. The team will now have to win this match and then hope that they have enough of a net run rate advantage to make it into the top four. The QUE vs KAR scorecard from their last game saw the Kings win the match by 7 wickets after Joe Clarke's 46 and Arshad Iqbal's 3 wicket haul.

QUE vs KAR: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 34°C, with 48% humidity and 0% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

QUE vs KAR Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

QUE: Jake Weatherald, Usman Khan, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C and WK), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Khan, Usman Shinwari, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Hasnain

KAR: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Najibullah Zadran, Chadwick Walton (wk), Imad Wasim (C), Danish Aziz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Abbas Afridi, Noor Ahmad

QUE vs KAR best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Babar Azam, Martin Guptill

Vice-Captain – Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim

Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

QUE vs KAR Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batsmen – Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Sharjeel Khan, Jake Weatherald

All-Rounders – Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers – Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Imad Wasim, Khurram Shahzad

QUE vs KAR Dream11 Prediction

According to our QUE vs KAR Dream11 prediction, the Kings are likely to edge past Quetta and win this match.

Note: The QUE vs KAR player record and as a result, the QUE vs KAR best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The QUE vs KAR Dream11 team and QUE vs KAR prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Quetta Gladiators Twitter