QUE Vs KAR Dream11: Quetta Vs Karachi Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks

Image Credits: Quetta Gladiators Twitter
The Quetta Gladiators will take on the Karachi Kings in the 29th match of the Pakistan Super League 2021. The match is set to begin at 6:30 PM IST (4:30 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 19, 2021. Here is our QUE vs KAR Dream11 prediction, team and fantasy top picks.
'Player of the Match' has been awarded to our #King #NoorAhmad for his outstanding bowling spell...— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) June 17, 2021
4️⃣ overs
2️⃣ wickets
4️⃣.7️⃣5️⃣ economy#KarachiKings #YehHaiKarachi #ChampionsKaKarachi #HBLPSL6 #KKvLQ @noor_ahmad_15 pic.twitter.com/fseUyHYlrk
Playing their last group stage game of the PSL 2021, the Lahore Qalandars and the Multan Sultans will go up against each other on Saturday, June 19. Currently in last place on the PSL 2021 table with two wins and seven losses, the Lahore Qalandars have just four points to their name. Coming into this game with one win in their last four games, the team is now firmly out of contention for a spot in the playoffs. However, with a win today, the Gladiators will end Karachi's hopes for a top 4 spot too.
Meanwhile, in second-last place on the table, the Karachi Kings have had a bit of a downturn and find themselves with eight points and a bleak chance of getting into the playoffs. The team will now have to win this match and then hope that they have enough of a net run rate advantage to make it into the top four. The QUE vs KAR scorecard from their last game saw the Kings win the match by 7 wickets after Joe Clarke's 46 and Arshad Iqbal's 3 wicket haul.
The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 34°C, with 48% humidity and 0% cloud cover.
There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.
QUE: Jake Weatherald, Usman Khan, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C and WK), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Khan, Usman Shinwari, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Hasnain
KAR: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Najibullah Zadran, Chadwick Walton (wk), Imad Wasim (C), Danish Aziz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Abbas Afridi, Noor Ahmad
Captain – Babar Azam, Martin Guptill
Vice-Captain – Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim
Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.
Wicketkeeper – Sarfaraz Ahmed
Batsmen – Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Sharjeel Khan, Jake Weatherald
All-Rounders – Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz
Bowlers – Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Imad Wasim, Khurram Shahzad
According to our QUE vs KAR Dream11 prediction, the Kings are likely to edge past Quetta and win this match.
Note: The QUE vs KAR player record and as a result, the QUE vs KAR best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The QUE vs KAR Dream11 team and QUE vs KAR prediction do not guarantee positive results.