QUE Vs LAH Dream11: Quetta Vs Lahore Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The Quetta Gladiators will take on Lahore Qalandars in the 23rd match of the PSL 2021. The match is set to begin at 6:30 PM IST (5:00 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 15, 2021. Here is our QUE vs LAH Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Pakistan Super League 2021: QUE vs LAH preview

The Quetta Gladiators and the Lahore Qalandars - two of the most contrasting sides at the PSL 2021 - will face off in their second group stage match of the series. At the second place on the points table with five losses and two wins, the Lahore Qalandars currently have ten points to their name. They will come into this game off of a loss to Islamabad United.

On the other hand, the Quetta Gladiators are in last place with just one win from seven matches. The QUE vs LAH scorecard in their last game saw Lahore go home with a 9-wicket win as Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez put up 82 and 73 runs respectively.

QUE vs LAH: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 37°C, with 35% humidity and 0% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

Faf du Plessis and Andre Russell will both miss this game for the Gladiators.

QUE vs LAH Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

QUE: Usman Khan, Saim Ayub, Jake Weatherald, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Khurram Shehzad, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahir Khan

LAH: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Muhammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Ahmed Daniyal.

QUE vs LAH best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Rashid Khan, James Faulkner

Vice-Captain – Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

James Faulkner and Rashid Khan will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ben Dunk

Batsmen – Saim Ayub, Jake Weatherald, Sohail Akhtar, Tim David

All-Rounders – James Faulkner, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

According to our QUE vs LAH Dream11 prediction, Lahore are likely to edge past Quetta and win this match.

Note: The QUE vs LAH player record and as a result, the QUE vs LAH best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The QUE vs LAH Dream11 team and QUE vs LAH prediction do not guarantee positive results.

