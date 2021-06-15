QUE Vs LAH Dream11: Quetta Vs Lahore Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Quick links:
QUE vs LAH dream11
The Quetta Gladiators will take on Lahore Qalandars in the 23rd match of the PSL 2021. The match is set to begin at 6:30 PM IST (5:00 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 15, 2021. Here is our QUE vs LAH Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.
📸 Gladiators training ahead of game against Qalandars!#GladiatorsForever #PurpleForce pic.twitter.com/F4RIFqHKPk— Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) June 14, 2021
The Quetta Gladiators and the Lahore Qalandars - two of the most contrasting sides at the PSL 2021 - will face off in their second group stage match of the series. At the second place on the points table with five losses and two wins, the Lahore Qalandars currently have ten points to their name. They will come into this game off of a loss to Islamabad United.
On the other hand, the Quetta Gladiators are in last place with just one win from seven matches. The QUE vs LAH scorecard in their last game saw Lahore go home with a 9-wicket win as Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez put up 82 and 73 runs respectively.
The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 37°C, with 35% humidity and 0% cloud cover.
Faf du Plessis and Andre Russell will both miss this game for the Gladiators.
QUE: Usman Khan, Saim Ayub, Jake Weatherald, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Khurram Shehzad, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahir Khan
LAH: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Muhammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Ahmed Daniyal.
Captain – Rashid Khan, James Faulkner
Vice-Captain – Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
James Faulkner and Rashid Khan will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.
Wicketkeeper – Ben Dunk
Batsmen – Saim Ayub, Jake Weatherald, Sohail Akhtar, Tim David
All-Rounders – James Faulkner, Mohammad Hafeez
Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
According to our QUE vs LAH Dream11 prediction, Lahore are likely to edge past Quetta and win this match.
Note: The QUE vs LAH player record and as a result, the QUE vs LAH best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The QUE vs LAH Dream11 team and QUE vs LAH prediction do not guarantee positive results.