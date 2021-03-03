QUE Vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, PSL 2021 Live Streaming And Match Details

The Quetta Gladiators will go up against the Multan Sultans in Match 14 of the Pakistan Super League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (7:00 PM local time) from the National Stadium, Karachi on March 3, 2021. Here is our QUE vs MUL Dream11 prediction, QUE vs MUL Dream11 team and QUE vs MUL Dream11 top picks.

QUE vs MUL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Two of the worst faring teams of the Pakistan Super League 2021, the Quetta Gladiators and the Multan Sultans, will lock horns on Wednesday. Yet to win a single game, the Gladiators find themselves in the unenviable position of being the bottom-most team in the tournament. Despite captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's efforts, the team has lost four consecutive matches - against the Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United. Playing against an almost equally poor Multan Sultans side, the Gladiators will hope to turn their fates around with a win.

The Multan Sultans seemed to have recovered from their terrible beginning but have slipped into a losing streak once again. After two consecutive losses against Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, the Sultans came back with a 7-wicket win against the Lahore Qalandars in their third game. However, their failure to defend their 195-run total against the Karachi Kings means that they are now in 5th place on the table with 2 points.

QUE vs MUL live streaming details

The QUE vs MUL match will be telecast live in India on the Sony Sports Network. The Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans live streaming will also be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can visit the official website and social media pages of the PSL and the teams concerned in order to get the live scores and updates for the match.

QUE vs MUL playing 11 prediction

Quetta Gladiators - Saim Ayub, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)(wk), Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

Multan Sultans - Mohd Rizwan (C&WK), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir.

QUE vs MUL Key Players

Quetta Gladiators - Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood

Multan Sultans - Sohaib Maqsood, Mohd Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite

QUE vs MUL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C)

Batsmen: Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Chris Lynn, James Vince (VC)

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Carlos Brathwaite

Bowlers: Usman Qadir, Dale Steyn, Zahid Mahmood

QUE vs MUL match prediction

According to our QUE vs MUL match prediction, the Multan Sultans will win this match.

Note: The QUE vs MUL Dream11 prediction and QUE vs MUL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The QUE vs MUL Dream11 team and QUE vs MUL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

