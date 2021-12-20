In a bizarre incident that took place during the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) match between Queensland Fire and Tasmanian Women Tigers, a batter was given not-out despite being clean bowled. The incident took place on Sunday as Queensland Fire met Tasmanian Women Tigers at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart to play in the fourth match of the ongoing tournament. The 14th over of the first innings saw Queensland batter Georgia Voll get clean bowled but given not out by the on-field umpire as the bowling side did not appeal.

Voll, who was batting at 26 off 39 balls at the time, received a good length delivery from Tasmanian pacer Belinda Vakarewa. The ball made contact with the bails and even knocked one of them off the stumps. However, the bowling team as well as the on-field umpire did not notice the bails falling off the stumps and continued with the game, which resulted in Voll receiving another opportunity to bat despite being clean bowled. Replays showed that Vakarewa bowled Voll, leaving commentators in a state of shock as they couldn't believe what they had just witnessed.

What is the wicketkeeper doing?

Voll, on the other hand, failed to make good use of the second chance and was dismissed a few overs later for 31 off 60 balls. The video of the odd moment from the cricket field in Hobart was shared on the official Twitter handle of Cricket Australia (CA). "ICYMI: An odd moment in the #WNCL yesterday after replays showed Belinda Vakarewa bowled Queensland opener Georgia Voll on 26, but no one appealed!" cricket.com.au captioned the post. The footage has garnered more than 9,000 views since being shared on Twitter a couple of hours ago. Here's the video of the bizarre incident and how fans reacted to it.

ICYMI: An odd moment in the #WNCL yesterday after replays showed Belinda Vakarewa bowled Queensland opener Georgia Voll on 26, but no one appealed! pic.twitter.com/b8w2NXIEIW — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 20, 2021

Wow, the keeper should have seen that ya reckon 🏏 — Billy Anderson (@BillyAn98137944) December 20, 2021

They all thought it was wk gloves, including wk herself 🤐🤐🤐🤐 — Boxer Bhaiyya (@beingmyselfbro) December 20, 2021

That wicket keeper self-confidence level ⬇ — Banajit Das / বনজিৎ দাস 😷🙏 (@bana111das) December 20, 2021

what is the wk doing? — Calm Blue Ocean (@ReadPete) December 20, 2021

As far as the match is concerned, the incident didn't hamper Tasmanian Women Tigers' performance as they went on to win the match despite the scare in the first innings. Batting first, the Queensland team scored 223 runs in 48 overs, courtesy of Georgia Redmayne, who scored 63 off 88 balls. In reply, Tasmanian women chased down the target in 45.1 overs and won the match by 5 wickets. Nicola Carey scored a magnificent century for Tasmania.

Image: cricket.com.au/Twitter