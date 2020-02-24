Queensland Vs Victoria Live Scores, Weather Report And Sheffield Shield Match Details

The Queensland vs Victoria live match from the Sheffield Shield is currently underway at The Gabba in Brisbane. The Queensland vs Victoria live match between these two sides is scheduled from Monday, February 24 to Thursday, February 27. The Day 2 of the Queensland vs Victoria live match will commence at 5:30 AM (IST). Here are some more details on the Queensland vs Victoria match updates and Queensland vs Victoria live stream in India.

Also Read: India Vs Bangladesh Toss Stats And Time, Match Timings & Women's T20 WC Match Preview

Queensland vs Victoria live scores

You can follow Queensland vs Victoria live scores and Queensland vs Victoria match updates on Cricket Australia's official website (Cricket.com.au), app and social media pages.

Also Read: India Vs Bangladesh Women's T20 WC Squad Updates, Expected Changes & All Match Details

Queensland vs Victoria live scores: Queensland vs Victoria match updates

Maiden first class five-wicket haul for #QldBulls quick Xavier Bartlett; picks up the 9th wicket of the innings to fall; Victoria now 9-291, Bartlett has 5-66 from 19.3 overs; Seb Gotch 68no. #QldvVic #MarshSheffieldShield — Queensland Cricket (@qldcricket) February 24, 2020

After the end of the Day 1, Victoria finished with 230-9 after being put into bat by Queensland. Seb Gotch finished the day unbeaten on 102. Matthew Short (98) was the other contributor with the bat. For Queensland, Xavier Bartlett was the most successful bowler with 5 wickets. Cameron Gannon and Billy Stanlake also chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Also Read: India Women Vs Bangladesh Women T20 World Cup Live Streaming Details And Match Preview

Queensland vs Victoria Live Scores: Queensland vs Victoria live stream in India

There will be no Queensland vs Victoria live stream in India. As a result, only Queensland vs Victoria live scores and Queensland vs Victoria match updates can be followed.

Also Read: My Scores Don't Reflect The Way I Am Batting, Says Kohli

Queensland vs Victoria weather report

The weather at the Gabba on Tuesday will remain cloudy for most of the day but morning showers could delay start of the match.

Queensland vs Victoria Live Scores: Here's the Playing 11 for both teams

Queensland vs Victoria Live Scores: Queensland playing 11

Bryce Street, Joe Burns, Lachlan Pfeffer, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Jimmy Peirson (captain and wicketkeeper), Cameron Gannon, Xavier Bartlett, Brendan Doggett, Billy Stanlake

Queensland vs Victoria Live Scores: Victoria playing 11

Travis Dean, Matthew Short, Peter Handscomb (captain), Eamonn Vines, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Will Sutherland, Seb Gotch (wk), Scott Boland, Peter Siddle, Chris Tremain, Jonathan Merlo