Quetta Gladiators Vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming: How To Watch QUE Vs PES PSL 2022 Game?

Quetta Gladiators are all set to face Peshawar Zalmi in match no. 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 2022 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday evening. The seventh season of the T20 league started earlier on Thursday and is making its return to Pakistan, as the sixth edition was played in UAE due to the COVID pandemic. Meanwhile, former Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed will lead the Gladiators against Zalmi, led by Wahab Riaz in Friday’s match-up.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi: Match Preview

Sarfaraj led the team to a title win in the 2019 season and has the services of players like Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal in the batting line-up. At the same time, the Gladiators also have pacers like Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Sah in their squad, who will be expected to provide crucial breakthroughs whenever required. On the other hand, Salami start their 2022 season following their phenomenal run in the 2021 season, where they finished as the runners-up, after losing to Multan Sultans in the final. Alongside, veteran Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz who leads the team this season, Zalmi also has players like Haider Ali and Hazratullah Zazai, who are expected to shine against the Gladiators.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi: Live Streaming Details

Interested cricket fans in India, who want to watch the live broadcast of the PSL 2022 match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, can tune in to the Sony Sports Network. Sony Six SD/HD will telecast the match live on TV, while the live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV mobile application and website. The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm IST from the National Stadium in Karachi.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi: Probable Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators Probable Playing XI: Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), James Faulkner, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Ghulam Mudassar

Peshawar Zalmi Probable Playing XI: Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Qadir, Sameen Gul, Arshad Iqbal

(Instagram Image: @thepsl)