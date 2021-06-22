Quinton De Kock Creates Cricketing History That Rishabh Pant Would Love To Emulate

South Africa concluded its recent 2-match Test series against West Indies by winning both the Test matches and registering a 2-0 win over West Indies. Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock displayed a noteworthy performance during both the Test matches which contributed to the dominating performance of South Africa. For his brilliant performance throughout the series, Quinton de Kock was awarded the Player of the Series title which created a new record for the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Quinton de Kock creates a remarkable record as a wicketkeeper-batsman

After receiving the Player of the Series award, Quinton de Kock became the first wicketkeeper to win the Player of the Series award in Test, ODI and T20I formats. The wicketkeeper-batsman played a brilliant knock of 141 runs in the first Test match while scoring 96 runs in the second Test match. The South African cricketer is in brilliant form lately and fans would be expecting him to carry the same momentum in the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies.

Quinton de Kock becomes the first player to score a century, half-century and a duck in all the innings he batted in a Test series in order.

His scores this series - (141*, 96, 0)#WIvSA — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 20, 2021

Rishabh Pant, who is currently a part of the India squad for the World Test Championship Final, can certainly emulate the record created by Quinton de Kock. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman is in a similar form where he displayed a noteworthy performance in the previously postponed IPL 2021 league. Apart from the WTC Final, the Indian team will also play 5 Test matches against England starting in the month of August. Rishabh Pant will have a chance to keep his best foot forward and hopefully, the wicketkeeper-batsman will be able to register his name alongside Quinton de Kock in the future.

Quinton de Kock stats in international cricket

The Quinton de Kock stats have seen him play 53 Test matches while scoring 3245 runs with an average of 39.1. The wicketkeeper-batsman. The wicketkeeper-batsman registered his highest score of 141 not out during the first Test match against the West Indies in the recently concluded 2-match Test series. He has played 123 ODI matches while scoring 5235 runs with an average of 44.7. From 47 T20I matches, de Kock has scored a total of 1303 runs.

Quinton de Kock IPL price

Quinton de Kock had a good IPL 2021 season along with the Mumbai Indians. The Quinton de Kock IPL price for the 2021 season was INR 2.8 crores. The Quinton de Kock IPL price has remained constant at INR 2.8 crores since he was transferred to the Mumbai Indians from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the year 2019. Quinton de Kock scored 155 runs from 6 matches with an average of 31.0 in the IPL 2021 season.

