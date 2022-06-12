Quinton De Kock On Cusp Of Becoming 2nd Keeper After MS Dhoni To Achieve Massive T20I Feat

India and South Africa will face off in the second T20I of the five-match series in Cuttack on Sunday. The match, which will be held at the Barabati Stadium, will commence at 7:30 p.m. IST. Meanwhile, all eyes are on South African opener Quinton de Kock, who is on the verge of becoming the second wicketkeeper to take 50 wickets in T20 Internationals, following India's legendary MS Dhoni. De Kock has grabbed 49 catches for South Africa as a wicketkeeper and is just one catch away from being the second player after MS Dhoni to reach 50 catches in T20Is.

De Kock is currently second on the list of wicket-keepers with the most number of catches in T20 Internationals with 49 catches in 62 matches. MS Dhoni, on the other hand, has 57 catches in 98 games for India. If De Kock takes at least one catch in today's match against India, he will become only the second wicketkeeper to take 50 catches in the shortest format of the game. Denesh Ramdin of West Indies is third on the list with 43 catches in 71 matches, while Mushfiqur Rahman is fourth with 32 catches in 100 games.

As far as the T20I series between India and South Africa is concerned, the Proteas are currently leading the bilateral clash by 1-0 courtesy of their 7-wicket win in the first match in Delhi on Thursday. South Africa defeated India after managing to chase down a mammoth target of 211 runs in 20 overs. David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen forged an unbeaten partnership of 131 runs to help South Africa reach the target and beat India by 7 wickets. India will look to bounce back in the second T20I in order to level the series at 1-1.

India vs South Africa: Predicted XIs

India's Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Captain & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa's Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Image: AP/ICC