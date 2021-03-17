Quinton De Kock Provides MI Fans MASSIVE Update On IPL 2021 Playing Chances

Former South African captain and wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock had recently taken a ‘mental health’ break and made headlines for the same. However, much to the delight of his fans, he has returned to competitive cricket. The southpaw had pulled out of the three-match T20I series against Pakistan away after the two-match Test series last month, citing the importance of a break.

Quinton de Kock returns to competitive cricket after taking mental health break

Quinton de Kock is currently playing for Titans in a 4-Day Franchise Series 2020-21 match against Lions at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Speaking about de Kock's return, Titans coach Geoffrey Toyana, who had given the cricketer his first break at the franchise level at the Lions in 2009, said that the stumper is looking in good shape. Toyana further said that de Kock just needed time to rest and recharge the batteries and added that he is back and is in good physical condition.

De Kock's return to the Titans team has surely bolstered their batting line-up. Moreover, the dynamic left-hander's comeback after the mental health break will certainly cheer up the Mumbai Indians team 2021. The South African international has been a vital part of the Mumbai Indians set up in the last two years.

De Kock, who has amassed 529 and 503 runs respectively in the IPL 2019 and IPL 2020, has been instrumental in Mumbai Indians' consecutive title triumphs. The batsman is once again set to reprise his role at the top of the order alongside captain Rohit Sharma. Notably, in de Kock's absence, Ishan Kishan was likely to open alongside Rohit Sharma in IPL 2021. However, the former South African captain's return is surely a massive boost for the the Mumbai Indians team 2021 despite Ishan Kishan's good form off late.

With the IPL 2021 less than a month away, de Kock will look to get back amongst the runs and help the defending champions defend their title in IPL 2021. The 14th edition of the cricketing extravaganza will begin on April 9 with the final slated to be played on May 30. The tournament opener will see Mumbai Indians team 2021 take on Royal Challengers Bangalore team 2021 in Chennai on Friday, April 9.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM