Quinton De Kock To Be Replaced By Chris Lynn For Hyderabad Game Ahead Of Qualifier 1?

Defending champions Mumbai defeated Delhi by nine wickets on October 31 at Dubai. With the win, they became the first side in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season to qualify for the playoffs. The Kieron Pollard-led side will now face Hyderabad in their final league game on Tuesday, November 3 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Dream11 IPL points table ahead of Hyderabad vs Mumbai live game

We have the three qualifiers for #Dream11IPL 2020.



Who will take the vacant spot? pic.twitter.com/6PkxK6nzsa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 2, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chris Lynn likely to be tried and tested in place of Quinton de Kock

Mumbai’s South African import Quinton de Kock has been plundering runs for the franchise in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. In 13 matches, the dynamic opening batsman has scored 418 runs at an average of 38 with four sparkling half-centuries. Moreover, he is actually Mumbai’s leading run-scorer of the season and is 23 runs ahead of second-placed Ishan Kishan.

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction back in December 2019, the Mumbai franchise acquired hard-hitting Australian batsman Chris Lynn. However, the former Kolkata player is yet to feature in a single Mumbai match this season. Since the Mumbai franchise have already qualified for the playoffs by consolidating their numero uno status at the Dream11 IPL points table, their team management might feel tempted to test their bench strength in their dead-rubber against Hyderabad ahead of the all-important playoffs.

Should the defending champions decide to experiment with their playing XI, it is possible that they will include Chris Lynn into their playing XI in place of in-form opener Quinton de Kock. While the latter has featured in every game so far for the franchise, missing the fixture against Hyderabad will also give him a much-needed break ahead of the playoffs.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Mumbai live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad vs Mumbai live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Tuesday, November 3. For Hyderabad vs Mumbai live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Hyderabad vs Mumbai live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Hyderabad vs Mumbai live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Hyderabad vs Mumbai live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

