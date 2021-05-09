Quinton De Kock's Wife Bids Emotional Farewell To MI Family: 'Sad To Leave So Soon'

South Africa's opening batsman Quinton de Kock's wife Sasha Hurly has penned down an emotional note for the Mumbai Indians family before heading back to her home following the suspension of IPL 2021. Sasha took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos with families of other cricketers including Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh and MI's head coach Zaheer Khan's wife Sagarika Ghatge.

Quinton de Kock's wife also penned an emotional note for India and the Mumbai Indians family. In her post, Sasha expressed her disappointment of leaving India early and also urged the people of India to stay safe as the second wave of COVID-19 is wreaking havoc. Sasha left India along with Quinton De Kock after the BCCI suspended the IPL due to the emergence of COVID-19 positive cases amongst the players and support staff of the various franchises.

Quinton's wife on her Instagram wrote, "Sad to leave so soon, but so awesome to have been back with our MI family. Going to miss all these special ladies! To friendships, old and new! Thoughts are with India and what everyone’s going through, please stay safe! 🇮🇳 To be continued."

In terms of IPL, Quinton de Kock missed the inaugural match of Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bangalore due to the COVID-19 quarantine protocols. However, de Kock did not have an ideal IPL 2021 as he scored 155 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 117.42 with one fifty in the remainder of the tournament. de Kock produced a Player of the Match performance against the Rajasthan Royals anchoring a 172-run chase with a 50-ball 70.

Quinton de Kock has been a prolific run-scorer for the Mumbai Indians at the top of the order aggregating 500-plus runs in both IPL 2020 and IPL 2019. He scored 503 runs in 16 matches in the UAE last season at a strike rate of 140.5 and 529 runs in as many matches at a strike rate of 132.91. The South African wicket-keeper's highest IPL score was against RCB, while representing Delhi Daredevils (DD), now renamed as Delhi Capitals (DC). Delhi won the match by seven wickets and the ace South Africa cricketer was awarded the player of the match trophy for his brilliant 108.

(Image Credits: Instagram- Sasha De Kock)

