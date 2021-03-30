QUN Vs NSW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Marsh Cup 2021 Match Preview

Queensland will take on New South Wales in the upcoming match of the Marsh Cup 2021 on Wednesday, March 31 at 8:30 AM IST. The QUN vs NSW live match will be played at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney. Here's a look at our QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction, probable QUN vs NSW playing 11 and QUN vs NSW Dream11 team.

QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction: QUN vs NSW preview

This is the league stage match for the Queensland team who currently are sitting at top of the points table. After four matches the team has three wins while one match was abandoned by rain. They won their first match versus Tasmania by 4 wickets, while in the second match they overcame Western Australia by 93 runs under the Duckworth Lewis method after the 2nd innings was reduced to 40 overs due to rain. Their match versus Victoria was cancelled due to rain. Their previous match was versus the South Australia side who they crushed by 160 runs. There will be no changes to the Queensland team for this match.

New South Wales are second on the points table also have three wins and one loss in the tournament. Despite the same win/loss record, two teams are separated by just one point on the points table. Coming into this match the New South Wales side have recalled Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Daniel Sams and Mitchell Starc in place of Nick Larkin, Liam Hatcher, Harry Conway and the injured Sean Abbott. This should be a good contest to watch.

QUN vs NSW live: Squad details for QUN vs NSW match

QUN: Usman Khawaja (Captain), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Joe Burns, Brendan Doggett, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, James Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Jake Wildermuth

NSW: Pat Cummins (Captain), Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Gilkes, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

QUN vs NSW match prediction: Top picks for QUN vs NSW live match

Jake Wildermuth

Marnus Labuschagne

David Warner

Moises Henriques

QUN vs NSW Dream11 live: QUN vs NSW Dream11 team

QUN vs NSW live: QUN vs NSW match prediction

As per our QUN vs NSW match prediction, QUN will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The QUN vs NSW match prediction and QUN vs NSW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The QUN vs NSW playing 11 and QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

