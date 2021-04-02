QUN Vs NSW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Sheffield Shield 2021 Match Preview

Queensland (QUN) and New South Wales (NSW) will collide in the 22nd match of the ongoing Sheffield Shield 2021 on Saturday, April 3, at North Dalton Park, Wollongong. The match will commence at 4:30 AM (IST). Here is a look at our QUN vs NSW match prediction, top picks for QUN vs NSW playing 11 and the QUN vs NSW Dream11 team.

QUN vs NSW live: QUN vs NSW match prediction and preview

Both the participating teams are placed right at the top of the table. While Queensland occupy the top spot with 30 points, New South Wales are placed second with 29 points to their name. The two teams have registered three victories each so far in the competition from seven matches.

The Usman Khawaja-led Queensland have the likes of Marnus Labuschagne, Jor Burns and Mitchell Swepson in their side who are expected to play a major role in the contest. Kurtis Patterson will lead the New South Wales side in the encounter and they have Australia's two prominent bowlers in the squad in the form of Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon. David Warner and Steve Smith will not be a part of the game due to their respective Indian Premier League commitments.

QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction: Full Squads for QUN vs NSW Dream11 team

Queensland Squad: Bryce Street, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja(c), Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson(w), Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan McSweeney, Brendan Doggett, Billy Stanlake, Xavier Bartlett.

New South Wales Squad: Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Kurtis Patterson(c), Jason Sangha, Matthew Gilkes, Trent Copeland, Baxter Holt(w), Liam Hatcher, Nathan Lyon, Harry Conway, Mitchell Starc, Lachlan Hearne.

QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction: Top picks for QUN vs NSW playing 11s

M Labuschagne

U Khawaja

D Hughes

M Starc

QUN vs NSW match prediction: QUN vs NSW Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: P Nevill, J Peirson

Batsmen: U Khawaja, M Renshaw, N Larkin, D Hughes (VC), M Labuschagne (C)

All-rounders: M Neser

Bowlers: N Lyon, M Starc, M Swepson

QUN vs NSW live: QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction

As per our QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction, Queensland will be the favourites to win the upcoming fixture against New South Wales.

Note: The QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction, top picks, and QUN vs NSW Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The QUN vs NSW match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

