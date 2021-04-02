QUN Vs NSW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Sheffield Shield 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
Queensland (QUN) and New South Wales (NSW) will collide in the 22nd match of the ongoing Sheffield Shield 2021 on Saturday, April 3, at North Dalton Park, Wollongong. The match will commence at 4:30 AM (IST). Here is a look at our QUN vs NSW match prediction, top picks for QUN vs NSW playing 11 and the QUN vs NSW Dream11 team.
Both the participating teams are placed right at the top of the table. While Queensland occupy the top spot with 30 points, New South Wales are placed second with 29 points to their name. The two teams have registered three victories each so far in the competition from seven matches.
The Usman Khawaja-led Queensland have the likes of Marnus Labuschagne, Jor Burns and Mitchell Swepson in their side who are expected to play a major role in the contest. Kurtis Patterson will lead the New South Wales side in the encounter and they have Australia's two prominent bowlers in the squad in the form of Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon. David Warner and Steve Smith will not be a part of the game due to their respective Indian Premier League commitments.
Queensland Squad: Bryce Street, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja(c), Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson(w), Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan McSweeney, Brendan Doggett, Billy Stanlake, Xavier Bartlett.
New South Wales Squad: Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Kurtis Patterson(c), Jason Sangha, Matthew Gilkes, Trent Copeland, Baxter Holt(w), Liam Hatcher, Nathan Lyon, Harry Conway, Mitchell Starc, Lachlan Hearne.
Wicketkeepers: P Nevill, J Peirson
Batsmen: U Khawaja, M Renshaw, N Larkin, D Hughes (VC), M Labuschagne (C)
All-rounders: M Neser
Bowlers: N Lyon, M Starc, M Swepson
As per our QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction, Queensland will be the favourites to win the upcoming fixture against New South Wales.
