QUN Vs NSW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Sheffield Shield Final Match Preview

Queensland are all set to face New South Wales in the final of the Sheffield Shield tournament on Thursday, April 15, 2021. The match will be played at the Allan Border Field ground in Brisbane at 5:00 AM IST (9:30 AM local time). Here is our QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction, QUN vs NSW Dream11 team and QUN vs NSW playing 11.

QUN vs NSW match preview

Two of the best teams will battle it out to lay their hands on the trophy. While New South Wales look to defend their title, Queensland will look to win the title after a gap of almost 3 years. They last won the Shield in 2017-18 when they defeated Tasmania at Allan Border Field. Queensland last met NSW in a Shield Final in 2004-05 at the Gabba when the Blues won a thriller by one wicket on the final day of the decider.

The Bulls named a strong squad for the decider with allrounder Jack Wildermuth returns to the line-up in place of James Bazley. Joe Burns, Matt Renshaw, Brendan Doggett, Jimmy Peirson, Marnus Labuschagne, Wildermuth, Michael Neser and Mitch Swepson are also part of the final squad

For few players in the NSW team, the final match presents an opportunity to achieve milestones. Trent Copeland is two wickets away from passing Stuart MacGill and moving into third on the all-time list of Sheffield Shield wicket-takers for NSW. He also needs seven wickets to reach 400 First Class scalps. Peter Nevill is just one run away from 5,000 Sheffield Shield runs. This should be a cracking battle to watch.

QUN vs NSW weather report

The condition will be sunny with no chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 63% with temperatures hovering around 24 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of rain during the match, fans and teams will get a chance to play and watch the entire match.

QUN vs NSW pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first.

QUN vs NSW player record

Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Swepson are the leading run-getter and wicket-taker in the tournament respectively and will look to continue their good form in the final match of the season. For NSW Nathan Lyon and Sean Abbot have performed really well in the season and will look to continue to do so and help the team retain the title.

QUN vs NSW best team

QUN: Usman Khawaja (c), Xavier Bartlett, Joe Burns, Brendan Doggett, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson

Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Bryce Street, Mitchell Swepson

NSW: Daniel Hughes, Matthew Gilkes, Kurtis Patterson (c), Jason Sangha, Jack Edwards, Lachlan Hearne, Baxter Holt (wk), Mitchell Starc, Trent Copeland, Nathan Lyon, Liam Hatcher

QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction

As per our QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction, NSW will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The QUN vs NSW match prediction and QUN vs NSW playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The QUN vs NSW best team and QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Imag: NSW Blues / Twitter