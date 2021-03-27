QUN Vs SAU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Marsh Cup 2021 Match Preview

Queensland will take on South Australia in the upcoming match of the Marsh Cup 2021 on Sunday, March 28 at 5:30 AM IST. The match will be played at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane. Here's a look at our QUN vs SAU Dream11 prediction, probable QUN vs SAU playing 11 and QUN vs SAU Dream11 team.

QUN vs SAU Dream11 prediction: QUN vs SAU preview

Queensland after three matches are third on the points table with 2 wins while one match was abandoned by rain. They won their first match versus Tasmania by 4 wickets, while in the second match they overcame Western Australia by 93 runs under the Duckworth Lewis method after 2nd innings was reduced to 40 overs due to rain. Their match versus Victoria was cancelled due to rain. There will be no changes to the Queensland team for this match.

South Australia are currently winless in the tournament and has lost all three matches in the tournament so far. They lost their opening match versus Western Australia by 13 runs, while in the second and third match they lost to New South Wales and Tasmania by 9 wickets and 6 wickets respectively. This match presents them with an opportunity to win their first match in the competition. Allrounder Sam Kerber could make his debut for the team.

QUN vs SAU live: Squad details for QUN vs SAU match

QUN: Usman Khawaja (c), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Joe Burns, Brendan Doggett, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann

Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, James Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Jake Wildermuth

SAU: Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Callum Ferguson, Sam Kerber, Spencer Johnson, Corey Kelly, Jake Lehmann

Harry Nielsen, Cameron Valente, Daniel Worrall, Jake Weatherald

QUN vs SAU match prediction: Top picks for QUN vs SAU live match

Marnus Labuschagne

Matthew Kuhnemann

Travis Head

Wes Agar

QUN vs SAU Dream11 live: QUN vs SAU Dream11 team

QUN vs SAU live: QUN vs SAU match prediction

As per our QUN vs SAU match prediction, QUN will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The QUN vs SAU match prediction and QUN vs SAU Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The QUN vs SAU playing 11 and QUN vs SAU Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

