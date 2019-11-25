QUN VS WAU Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Match Preview And Top Picks

Queensland will face Western Australia in the final of the Marsh One-Day Cup 2019 which will be played at Allan Border field in Brisbane on 26 September. The match will start at 5:30 am (IST).

QUN VS WAU Dream11 Preview

Queensland enter the final after taking the top place in the tournament. They accumulated a total of 22 points. In the total of 7 games played so far, QAN has won 5 matches and lost 2 matches. In their last game of the league phase, QAN played against Tasmania. QAN won by a six-wicket margin after reaching the target of 224 with 17 balls left to spare.

Meanwhile, Western Australia finished second on the points table. WAU also has the exact stats in terms of wins/losses as well as the points scored. In their last match of the league phase, WAU played against South Australia and won the game by 6 runs.

QUN VS WAU Dream11 team

Queensland: Usman Khawaja (c), Jimmy Peirson (wk), Max Bryant, Matt Renshaw, Charlie Hemphrey, Ben Cutting, Jack Wildermuth, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Xavier Bartlett, Billy Stanlake, Bryce Street, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee

Western Australia: Josh Philippe (wk), Ashton Turner (c), D Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Cameron Bancroft, Liam Guthrie\

QUN VS WAU Dream11 top picks

Keeper – Josh Philippe

Batsmen – Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D’Arcy Short, Max Bryant, Matthew Renshaw

All-Rounders – Marcus Stoinis (C), Ben Cutting (VC)

Bowlers – Jhye Richardson, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann

QUN VS WAU Dream11 prediction

There are no clear winners as the match is expected to be an edge of the seat clash.

Note: These predictions are made basis on own analysis and do not guarantee positive results from the game.