QUN Vs WAU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Marsh One Day Cup Game Preview

Queensland (QUN) will go up against Western Australia (WAU) in the upcoming match of the Marsh One Day Cup or the Australia One Day Cup on Thursday, March 11 at 10:00 AM local time (5:30 AM IST). The match will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground (The Gabba) in Woolloongabba, Brisbane, Australia. Here's a look at our QUN vs WAU Dream11 prediction, probable QUN vs WAU playing 11 and QUN vs WAU Dream11 team.

QUN vs WAU Dream11 prediction: QUN vs WAU Dream11 preview

Queensland and Western Australia will enter the Brisbane Cricket Ground after winning their opening game in the tournament. QUN would enter the game with Usman Khawaja being their best batsman and Mark Steketee leading the bowling attack. WAU, on the other hand, will rely on Shaun Marsh, Cameron Green and Joel Paris who are currently in good form.

QUN vs WAU live: QUN vs WAU Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM local time, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane, Australia

QUN vs WAU Dream11 prediction: QUN vs WAU Dream11 team, squad list

QUN vs WAU Dream11 prediction: Queensland squad

Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Marnus Labuschagne, Max Bryant, Billy Stanlake, Jack Wildermuth, Matt Renshaw, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Xavier Bartlett, Brendan Doggett, Bryce Street, Lachlan Pfeffer, Nathan McSweeney, Blake Edwards, Corey Hunter, Matthew Willans, Connor Sully, Benji Floros, Jack Wood, Jack Clayton

QUN vs WAU Dream11 prediction: Western Australia squad

Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Shaun Marsh, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, D'Arcy Short, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Marsh, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Josh Inglis, Jake Carder, Matthew Kelly, David Moody, Cameron Green, Cameron Gannon, Aaron Hardie, Liam O'Connor, Liam Guthrie, Bradley Hope, Lance Morris, Sam Fanning, Corey Rocchiccioli

QUN vs WAU Dream11 prediction: QUN vs WAU Dream11 team, top picks

Queensland: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Mark Steketee

Western Australia: Shaun Marsh, Cameron Green, Joel Paris

QUN vs WAU Dream11 prediction: QUN vs WAU Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batsmen: Usman Khawaja, Joe Burns, Shaun Marsh, Cameron Bancroft

All-Rounders: Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Joel Paris

QUN vs WAU live: QUN vs WAU match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Western Australia will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The QUN vs WAU match prediction and QUN vs WAU Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The QUN vs WAU Dream11 team and QUN vs WAU Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Queensland Cricket/ Twitter