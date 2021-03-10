Last Updated:

QUN Vs WAU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Marsh One Day Cup Game Preview

QUN vs WAU Dream11 prediction: Queensland (QUN) will go up against Western Australia (WAU) in the upcoming match of the Marsh One Day Cup on Thursday.

Written By
Adil Khan
QUN vs WAU dream11 prediction

Queensland (QUN) will go up against Western Australia (WAU) in the upcoming match of the Marsh One Day Cup or the Australia One Day Cup on Thursday, March 11 at 10:00 AM local time (5:30 AM IST). The match will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground (The Gabba) in Woolloongabba, Brisbane, Australia. Here's a look at our QUN vs WAU Dream11 prediction, probable QUN vs WAU playing 11 and QUN vs WAU Dream11 team.

READ | SKY vs KHA Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 live stream info

QUN vs WAU Dream11 prediction: QUN vs WAU Dream11 preview

Queensland and Western Australia will enter the Brisbane Cricket Ground after winning their opening game in the tournament. QUN would enter the game with Usman Khawaja being their best batsman and Mark Steketee leading the bowling attack. WAU, on the other hand, will rely on Shaun Marsh, Cameron Green and Joel Paris who are currently in good form.

READ | WI vs SL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks; West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021

QUN vs WAU live: QUN vs WAU Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021
  • Time: 10:00 AM local time, 5:30 AM IST
  • Venue: Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane, Australia

 

READ | BAK vs BAG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 live stream info

QUN vs WAU Dream11 prediction: QUN vs WAU Dream11 team, squad list

QUN vs WAU Dream11 prediction: Queensland squad

Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Marnus Labuschagne, Max Bryant, Billy Stanlake, Jack Wildermuth, Matt Renshaw, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Xavier Bartlett, Brendan Doggett, Bryce Street, Lachlan Pfeffer, Nathan McSweeney, Blake Edwards, Corey Hunter, Matthew Willans, Connor Sully, Benji Floros, Jack Wood, Jack Clayton

READ | BD-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Road Safety World Series 2021 preview

QUN vs WAU Dream11 prediction: Western Australia squad

Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Shaun Marsh, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, D'Arcy Short, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Marsh, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Josh Inglis, Jake Carder, Matthew Kelly, David Moody, Cameron Green, Cameron Gannon, Aaron Hardie, Liam O'Connor, Liam Guthrie, Bradley Hope, Lance Morris, Sam Fanning, Corey Rocchiccioli

 

QUN vs WAU Dream11 prediction: QUN vs WAU Dream11 team, top picks

  • Queensland: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Mark Steketee
  • Western Australia: Shaun Marsh, Cameron Green, Joel Paris

 

QUN vs WAU Dream11 prediction: QUN vs WAU Dream11 team

  • Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis
  • Batsmen: Usman Khawaja, Joe Burns, Shaun Marsh, Cameron Bancroft
  • All-Rounders: Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie
  • Bowlers: Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Joel Paris

 

QUN vs WAU live: QUN vs WAU match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Western Australia will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The QUN vs WAU match prediction and QUN vs WAU Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The QUN vs WAU Dream11 team and QUN vs WAU Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Queensland Cricket/ Twitter

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND