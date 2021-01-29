QUN-W Vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's National Cricket League Preview

Queensland Fire (QUN-W) will go up against ACT Meteors (AM-W) in the upcoming match of the Women's National Cricket League on Saturday, January 30 at 10:00 AM AEDT (4:30 AM IST). The match will be played at the Chisholm Neighbourhood Oval in Chisholm, Australia. Here's a look at our QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction, probable QUN-W vs AM-W playing 11 and QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 team.

QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction: QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 preview

The upcoming Women's National Cricket League match is expected to be a cracker, considering the talents the two teams boast. Meteors would enter the game with Katie Mack being their best batswoman and Nicola Hancock leading the bowling attack. Queensland, on the other hand, also boast an impressive line-up with Mikayla Hinkley, Jess Jonassen and Delissa Kimmince expected to shine.

QUN-W vs AM-W live: QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Saturday, January 30, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM AEDT, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Chisholm Neighbourhood Oval, Chisholm, Australia

QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction: QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 team, squad list

QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction: Queensland Fire squad

Laura Harris, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Holly Ferling, Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Tess Cooper, Georgia Voll, Courtney Sippel, Lilly Mills, Meagan Dixon, Caitlin Mair, Ellie Johnston

QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction: ACT Meteors squad

Katie Mack, Nicola Hancock, Erica Kershaw, Erin Osborne, Carly Leeson, Maitlan Brown, Zoe Cooke, Amy Yates, Madeline Penna, Matilda Lugg, Angela Reakes, Olivia Porter, Rebecca Carter, Allison McGrath

QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction: QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 team, top picks

Queensland Fire: Mikayla Hinkley, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince

ACT Meteors: Katie Mack, Erin Osborne, Nicola Hancock

QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction: QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batswomen: Katie Mack, Angela Reakes, Mikayla Hinkley, Laura Harris

All-Rounders: Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Erin Osborne

Bowlers: Delissa Kimmince, Nicola Hancock, Carly Leeson

QUN-W vs AM-W live: QUN-W vs AM-W match prediction

Our Dream11 prediction is that Queensland Fire will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The QUN-W vs AM-W match prediction and QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 team and QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

