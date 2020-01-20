QUN-W Vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Updates And Match News

The 16th match of the ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 will be played between Australian Capital Territory Women and Queensland Women. The match is scheduled to be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The 50-over fixture will be played on January 21, 2020, at 4:30 AM IST. Both the teams had faced each other earlier in the tournament. Queensland Women managed to win the match by 5 wickets.

QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 is an Australia-based women’s One Day domestic competition. Seven teams are participating in this 50-overs tournament which started from September 22, 2019. It'll conclude on February 16, 2020. Queensland Women are currently third on the points table after collecting 10 points from their 4 matches in the season. Queensland have won 2 and lost 2 of their matches so far in the competition. In the earlier match between these two sides, Queensland's Sammy-Jo Johnson was adjudged the player of the match for her all-round effort. Australian Capital Territory Women, on the other hand, are languishing at the 6th place on the points table. They have 8 points after playing the same amount of matches.

QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 Squad details

QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11: AM-W Squad

Claire Koski, Katie Mack, Anna Lanning, Madeline Penna, Erin Osborne, Erica Kershaw, Matilda Lugg, Nicola Hancock, Carly Leeson, Z Cooke, Amy Yates

AM-W vs QUN-W Dream11: QUN-W Squad

Grace Harris, Kirby Short, Laura Harris, Georgia Redmayne, Charli Knott, Mikayla Hinkley, Josephine Dooley, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Jemma Barsby, Georgia Prestwidge, Haidee Birkett

QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 team

QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction

Queensland will be favourites to win the match

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.