QUN-W Vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Updates And Match News

The 16th match of the ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 will be played between Australian Capital Territory Women and Queensland Women. The match is scheduled to be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The 50-over fixture will be played on January 21, 2020, at 4:30 AM IST. Both the teams had faced each other earlier in the tournament. Queensland Women managed to win the match by 5 wickets.
Also Read: U-19 World Cup: India Start Off With Easy Win Against Sri Lanka
The ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 is an Australia-based women’s One Day domestic competition. Seven teams are participating in this 50-overs tournament which started from September 22, 2019. It'll conclude on February 16, 2020. Queensland Women are currently third on the points table after collecting 10 points from their 4 matches in the season. Queensland have won 2 and lost 2 of their matches so far in the competition. In the earlier match between these two sides, Queensland's Sammy-Jo Johnson was adjudged the player of the match for her all-round effort. Australian Capital Territory Women, on the other hand, are languishing at the 6th place on the points table. They have 8 points after playing the same amount of matches.
Also Read: Dhawan's NZ Tour In Doubt After Fresh Shoulder Injury, Medical Team Looking At
Claire Koski, Katie Mack, Anna Lanning, Madeline Penna, Erin Osborne, Erica Kershaw, Matilda Lugg, Nicola Hancock, Carly Leeson, Z Cooke, Amy Yates
Also Read: Aaron Finch Heaps Praise On India's Top-order, Hails 'expectional' Kohli & Rohit
Grace Harris, Kirby Short, Laura Harris, Georgia Redmayne, Charli Knott, Mikayla Hinkley, Josephine Dooley, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Jemma Barsby, Georgia Prestwidge, Haidee Birkett
Also Read: Virat Kohli: 'Rahul As Keeper-batsman Lends Balance Like Dravid, Team To Persist With Him'
Queensland will be favourites to win the match
Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.