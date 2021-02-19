QUN-W Vs SAU-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Women's National Cricket League Preview

Queensland Women will face South Australia Women in the upcoming match of the Women's National Cricket League on Saturday, February 20 at 4:30 AM IST. The match between the two sides will be played at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane. Here's a look at our QUN-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction, probable QUN-W vs SAU-W playing 11 and QUN-W vs SAU-W Dream11 team.

QUN-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction: QUN-W vs SAU-W match preview

Queensland Women have played just 1 match so far which they went onto lose to ACT Women. The ACT Women won the match by 5 wickets and 5 balls to spare. Queensland Women could only put up 163/9 with Wicketkeeper Beth Mooney top-scoring for the side with 58 runs, while skipper Jess Jonassen contributed 38 runs. ACT chasing 164 for win saw big contribution coming from Katie Mack and Erin Osborne. While Mack scored 54 runs, Osborn scored 40 runs to guide their team to victory.

South Australia side are currently third on the points table with one win and one loss from two matches. They opened their campaign beating ACT women by 7 wickets following which they were handed defeat by Tasmania Women by 4wickets. This will be eyeing for a win in this match and keep hold of the third spot on points table.

QUN-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction: Squads for probable QUN-W vs SAU-W playing 11

QUN-W: Jess Jonassen (c), Meagan Dixon, Holly Ferling, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

SAU-W: Megan Schutt (c), Tahlia McGrath, Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Darcie Brown, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Alex Price, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington

QUN-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for QUN-W vs SAU-W playing 11

Jess Jonassen

Tahlia McGrath

Megan Schutt

Beth Mooney

QUN-W vs SAU-W match prediction: QUN-W vs SAU-W Dream11 team

QUN-W vs SAU-W live: QUN-W vs SAU-W match prediction

As per our QUN-W vs SAU-W-W Dream11 prediction, SAU-W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The QUN-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and QUN-W vs SAU-W playing 11 is based on our own analysis. The QUN-W vs SAU-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Super SA Scorpions / Twitter

