QUN-W Vs WF-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's National Cricket League Preview

Queensland Women will face Western Australia Women in the upcoming match of the Women's National Cricket League on Saturday, February 27 at 4:30 AM IST. The match between the two sides will be played at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane. Here's a look at our QUN-W vs WF-W Dream11 prediction, probable QUN-W vs WF-W playing 11 and QUN-W vs WF-W Dream11 team.

QUN-W vs WF-W Dream11 prediction: QUN-W vs WF-W match preview

Queensland Women have not made a good start to the tournament having lost both their opening two matches in the tournament so far. They first lost to ACT Women by 5 wickets, following which they were beaten by South Australia women by 8 wickets. This is their third match in the competition and they will look to get their first points on board by winning this contest.

#QLDFire will take an unchanged squad into tomorrow's #WNCL match against WA, the first of two key home games against the defending champions.#MaroonGrownhttps://t.co/Pmk8FsLCGz — Queensland Cricket (@qldcricket) February 26, 2021

Western Australia Women are also winless after losing both matches to Tasmania Women. In the first match between the two, Tasmania came out victorious by 9 wickets, however, the second contest had a nail-biting finish with Tasmania Women once again coming out victorious by just 1 run. Western Australia Women will look to get lucky this time around and register their first win in the tournament.

QUN-W vs WF-W Dream11 prediction: Squads for probable QUN-W vs WF-W playing 11

QUN-W: Jess Jonassen (c), Meagan Dixon, Holly Ferling, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills

Beth Mooney, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

WF-W: Chloe Piparo, Megan Banting, Nicole Bolton, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Clearly, Sheldyn Cooper, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Poppy Stockwell, Georgia Wyllie

QUN-W vs WF-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for QUN-W vs WF-W playing 11

Chloe Piparo

Jess Jonassen

Beth Mooney

Nicole Bolton

QUN-W vs WF-W match prediction: QUN-W vs WF-W Dream11 team

QUN-W vs WF-W live: QUN-W vs WF-W match prediction

As per our QUN-W vs WF-W Dream11 prediction, QUN-W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The QUN-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and QUN-W playing 11 are based on our own analysis. The QUN-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Queensland cricket / Instagram

