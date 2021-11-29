R Ashwin Achieves Huge Feat For India, Only Behind Kapil Dev & Anil Kumble In Elite List

Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a massive record on Monday during India vs New Zealand 1st Test, when he surpassed Harbhajan Singh's record of the most Test wickets by an Indian bowler which helped him move third on the all-time record list. Ravichandran Ashwin has 418 Test wickets to his name, while Harbhajan Singh has scalped 417 wickets in Tests. Ashwin's latest achievement sees him behind only two bowlers i.e Kapil Dev (434 wickets) and Anil Kumble (619 wickets) on the list.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin gets ahead of Harbhajan Singh

Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan Singh on the wicket-takers list after dismissing Tom Latham in the second innings. The off-spinner bowled the delivery quicker and wider, forcing Latham to play cut shot however the horizontal bat strokes did not work for Latham as the ball hit under the edge of the bat before hitting the stumps.

Ashwin has now dismissed Latham 7 times in 8 innings. The only time he didn't dismiss Latham was in the 1st inns of the ongoing match with Axar Patel finding success against the New Zealand having him caught behind by wicket-keeper KS Bharat.

India vs New Zealand Day 5 update so far

Despite losing Will Young on Day 4, overnight batsmen Tom Latham and William Somerville have held the fort for New Zeland on Day 5 of the India vs New Zealand 1st test. Indian bowlers despite managing to create chances failed to get the breakthrough as both the overnight batsmen have managed to build a strong partnership so in the first session of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test.

Pacer Umesh Yadav provided the breakthrough by having William Somerville caught by Shubman Gill. The pacer bowled a short delivery which Somerville failed to connect properly and Shubman Gill who was positioned at from fine leg ran to take the catch but as the ball looked like falling short, Gill dived forward to take a low catch.

Tom Latham was signed by Kane Williamson at the crease as both the batsmen held off the Indian bowling attack. However, Ravichandran Ashwin finally managed to get the breakthrough when he castled Tom Latham's stumps when it looked like the wickets are hard to come by.