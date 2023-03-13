R Ashwin And Cheteshwar Pujara Engage In Banter On Twitter Over India Batsman's Bowling

Ravichandran Ashwin took to his official Twitter handle after the India vs Australia 4th Test match ended in a draw and put out a tweet for his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara. Ashwin shared an image of Pujara rolling his arms on the final day of the fourth Test with a cheeky caption. Ashwin hilariously asked the veteran batter if he should leave his job.

In the picture, the 35-year-old batsman can be seen getting ready to bowl what turned out to be the final over of the match. Meanwhile, Pujara soon replied to Ashwin’s jibe and said, “Nahi. This was just to say thank you for going 1 down in Nagpur”. Ashwin walked out to bat at No. 3, which is Pujara’s usual batting position for India, during the first Test in Nagpur as a night watchman.

Further replying to Pujara’s tweet, Ashwin revealed that Pujara’s intent is “appreciated but wonder how this is a payback”. As the match looked certain for a draw, Indian captain Rohit Sharma decided to hand the ball over to Shubman Gill to deliver the 77th over of Australia’s second batting innings. Bowling off-spin Gill gave away just one run in his first-ever over in international cricket. On the other hand, Pujara was seen bowling leg break for just the second time in his illustrious Test career.

Main kya karu? Job chod du? 😂 pic.twitter.com/R0mJqnALJ6 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 13, 2023

Nahi. This was just to say thank you for going 1 down in Nagpur 😂 https://t.co/VbE92u6SXz — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 13, 2023

Your intent is appreciated but wonder how this is a payback😂😂 https://t.co/xkFxLHryLv — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 13, 2023

Team India qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final

While India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 series win, the Rohit Sharma-led side also qualified for the ICC World Test Championship. New Zealand’s two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Test on Monday meant India secured their place against Australia in the ICC WTC final. The WTC final is expected to be played sometime this summer at The Oval.

India is the only team to make it to the prestigious summit clash for consecutive times. The team previously played the WTC final for the 2019-21 cycle against England under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. While India returned with a loss in 2021, the team is certainly eyeing their maiden ICC WTC final win this summer.