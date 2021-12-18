R Ashwin & Pujara Argue During Footvolley Game Before IND Vs SA Test Series; Watch

Team India have finally landed in South Africa as they brace themselves to take part in the three-match Test series against the Proteas. The Virat Kohli-led team will be without Rohit Sharma, who had to pull out of the Test series due to injury. With another couple of days left before the start of the 1st Test at Centurion, Team India cricketers including coach Rahul Dravid decided to enjoy a game of footvolley.

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli & co. enjoy a game of footvolley

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle, the players were engaged in warm-up and training activities under the supervision of India's strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai, following which they decided to have a footvolley session.

How did #TeamIndia recharge their batteries ahead of their first training session in Jo'Burg? 🤔



On your marks, get set & Footvolley! ☺️😎👏👌#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/dIyn8y1wtz — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2021

In this session, the cricketers were divided into two teams with Virat Kohli & co. making full use of the opportunity to not only have fun but also keep themselves active. Team India coach Rahul Dravid was involved in the game of footvolley while R Ashwin and Chesteshwar Pujara were seen arguing during the game. The video ended with the players giving a high five to each other and heading back to their rooms.

India vs South Africa schedule

Team India is currently touring South Africa despite the Omicron scare, with Cricket South Africa recently releasing the updated schedule for the series.

The India vs South Africa schedule features a three-match Test series followed by a three-match ODI series where Rohit Sharma looks set to make his debut as the skipper of the ODI team.

The four T20Is originally scheduled to be played after ODI series will now be played at a later date. The three-match series is a part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship and will be hosted in three venues - SuperSport Park, Imperial Wanderers and Six Gun Grill Newlands.

Tests

26-30 December - 1st Test at Centurion

3-7 January - 2nd Test at Johannesburg

11-15 January - 3rd Test at Cape Town

ODI series

India vs South Africa 1st ODI to be played on January 11, 2022

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI to be played on January 14, 2022

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI to be played on January 16, 2022