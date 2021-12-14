R Ashwin & Washington Sundar Grooves To 'Chellamma' Song From 'Doctor'; Watch

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday and uploaded a video of him grooving alongside Washington Sundar. Both cricketers can be seen dancing to the famous song named, Chellamma, from the popular South Indian movie, Doctor starring Sivakarthikeyan. Uploading the reel on Instagram, Ashwin captioned the post, “Long time pending !! @washisundar555 @hariprasadmohan 😂😂😂 can we get @sivakarthikeyan ‘s thoughts”. The video also features Hari Prasad Mohan, who is a Game Data Analyst, working for the Indian cricket team.

How did the fans react?

On witnessing their favourite cricketers having a good time dancing on the song, cricket fans were elated and replied to the Instagram reel with their views on it.

How has R Ashwin performed for India in 2021?

Meanwhile, R Ashwin is set to travel to South Africa with the Indian squad for the three-match Test series, which starts on December 26, later this month. Ashwin has performed brilliantly for India in 2021, as he recently completed a total of 50 wickets for India in the Tests. He also returned to the Indian T20I squad during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and proved his mettle as a limited-overs spinner. He then came up with brilliant efforts in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, before scripting history in the two-match Test series. During the Test series, he surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become India’s third-highest wicket-taker in Tests, following the top-wicket taker Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev.

How has Washington Sundar performed for India in 2021?

Washington Sundar started the year on a high by putting out match-winning performances during his debut Test series for India against Australia. Sundar went on to score an unbeaten knock of 96 runs against England in March, which almost fixed his place in the Test team. However, he had to miss out on playing cricket due to an injury and didn’t play for Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) in the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE. He was expected to be added to the India squad for the upcoming series against South Africa, but he will now have to wait for his chance to perform for India in the future.

(Instagram Image: @rashwin99)