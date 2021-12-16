R Ashwin Answers Whether He Can Break Muttiah Muralitharan's Record Of 800 Test Wickets

Indian ace off-spinner R Ashwin responded with his thoughts on breaking Sri Lankan veteran Muttiah Muralitharan's record of 800 Test wickets. Earlier in an interview, Muttiah Muralitharan stated that if there was someone who could surpass his record of 800 wickets in Test cricket, then it would be R Ashwin.

Speaking on his new segment '40 Shades of Ash' on his Youtube channel Ashwin said "Firstly, I thank Murali Anna (Muttiah Muralitharan) for such a statement. He has mentioned it to me as well a few times. Once when I was injured he called me up and said listen, I too had a similar injury, so take care of yourself and this is something if you don't take care of immediately with the full attention that you might find it recurring. So we've had a good connect; he is a really nice human being. So if he has said so, I am really thankful, but the goal of 800 is so far from reach. I know all of you have this hope that I do reach that mark, but it is too far. Let's try to take it one step at a time, one wicket at a time and that is how I am looking at things"

"Getting dropped is a point of motivation": R Ashwin on not playing Tests in England

In the segment, R Ashwin was also asked about how he kept himself motivated after being dropped from the England Tests despite being in terrific form. Answering that R Ashwin said "Getting dropped is a point of motivation isn't it? So if you are dropped, you obviously have to work harder and gain your place in the team quickly. Also if you are dropped there can be something you can learn from it, maybe there is something you are lacking or there might be a reason why someone might be playing. So if you think the reason is valid you work on it or if you think it is not valid, you still work on it, that's how it works. You learn from success and from failure.

R Ashwin is currently in South Africa to take part in the India vs South Africa Test series that is due to start on December 26, and he may also continue with the team for the ODI series. The player also recently overtook Harbhajan Singh (417 Test wickets) and is currently 3rd on the all-time Indian Test wicket-takers list with 427 scalps.

Image: PTI/ Twittter/ @Rameshlaus